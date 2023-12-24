Seven OTT Films to Watch for an Exciting Weekend Binge



A well-earned and much-needed break is in store for all of us as we embark on the last leg of the year. The public is more eager than ever to enjoy the pleasure of highly awaited films, like Salaar, released this week. With its selection of gripping sci-fi thrillers and lighthearted comedic dramas, the OTT market appears promising. To choose what to watch over the weekend, check out the thrillers of these films available on OTT this week.

The Creator

Gareth Edwards directs this sci-fi action thriller, featuring Madeleine Yuna and John David Washington in key roles. The film is set against the backdrop of an artificial intelligence-driven robot battle against humanity. The hidden weapon, a robot disguised as a little child, is discovered by a former soldier.

Release Date: December 20, 2023

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Maestro

Bradley Cooper directs the romantic musical drama Maestro. The complex lifetime relationship between Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein and music great Leonard Bernstein is chronicled in this brave love story. Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan play the film's main protagonists.

Release Date: December 20, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire

Zack Snyder directs this adventure action drama, featuring Sofia Boutella and Djimon Hounsou in key parts. A tranquil colony on the periphery of the galaxy serves as the backdrop for the film. When the soldiers of the despotic Regent Balisarius attack the colony, they send Kora, a young lady with an enigmatic past, to find fighters from nearby worlds to assist them in making a stand.

Release Date: December 21, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Aadikeshava

Srikanth N Reddy directs this Telugu romantic action drama, featuring Panja Vaishnav Tej and Sree Leela in key parts. The narrative centers on a dynamic action hero role, supported by a leading lady who adds a lighthearted and cheerful perspective. The composer of the music is GV Prakash Kumar.

Release Date: December 22, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case

This Malayalam true crime documentary explores six startling fatalities within the same family and the remarkable case of Jolly Joseph, the central figure. Christo Tomy directs the documentary. The documentary is undoubtedly one of the best films to watch on OTT this weekend due to its gripping and captivating plot.

Release Date: December 22, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix

Dry Day

In this Hindi comedy drama, the wife swears she will abort the child due to her husband's drunkenness. Gannu, a never-good man, battles his personal alcoholism while advocating for the municipality to outlaw alcohol. Leading roles in the Saurabh Shukla-directed film go to Jitendra Kumar and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Release Date: December 22, 2023

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Kuiko

Arul Chezhiyan directs this Tamil family drama, which has Sri Priyanka, Vidharth, and Yogi Babu in key parts. The story revolves around an ordinary man who makes a living by raising camels in Saudi Arabia. He requests that his mother's mortal remains be kept in a freezer box until he arrives when she passes away in his hometown.

Release Date: December 22, 2023

OTT Platform: Netflix