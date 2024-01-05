Glo Fiber Launches Fiber Internet in Spring Garden, Pennsylvania



American Fiber Interner provider Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel), has announced the availability of its 100 percent fiber optic broadband service in select neighbourhoods of Spring Garden Township. The initiative, set for completion by the end of 2024, promises to provide over 4,500 homes and businesses with high-speed internet connectivity.

Cutting-Edge Technology

Glo Fiber says it provides direct fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) internet connection with symmetrical upload/download speeds of up to 5 Gbps. This technology coupled with Shentel's 9,300-mile regional fiber network, enables Glo Fiber to deliver high speeds, low latency, and unparalleled reliability.

Reach and Construction Progress

According to the official release, construction efforts commenced earlier this year and are on track to be completed by the end of 2024. The initiative aims to bring high-speed internet options to a wide range of residences and businesses, enhancing connectivity for the Spring Garden Township community.

"For the past two years, we have been very active working with York County municipalities to bring fiber to residents and businesses," said Shentel. "Spring Garden Township is another key piece in our growth plan for the area. The staff were quick to support us, and we are thrilled to extend our multi-gig speeds, streaming TV, and phone services to more homes and businesses."

Glo Fiber says it is committed to offering quality support across its markets, which include communities in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Comprehensive Services for Seamless Connectivity

In addition to providing multi-gigabit internet speeds, Glo Fiber also provides additional services such as TV streaming, phone services, and Wall-to-Wall WiFi.

Glo Fiber claims to provide the fastest available residential and small business internet service using XGS-PON, a 10 Gbps symmetrical technology. Shentel reportedly provides broadband services through its high-speed, state-of-the-art fiber-optic and cable networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States.