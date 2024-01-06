India is a diverse and large market to cater to. There are many internet service providers (ISPs) in different corners of the country that offer affordable broadband plans with a decent quality service. Today, we will be looking at some of the best or the top broadband plans under Rs 500 in India in 2024. These plans are often great for users who plan to connect only a few devices to their Wi-Fi network as the more affordable the plan is, the lesser speed it will offer. Let's take a look at some of the top broadband plans under Rs 500 in India.









Top Broadband Plans Under Rs 500 in India

JioFiber Rs 399 Plan - Reliance Jio's Rs 399 plan is the most affordable broadband plan one can purchase from its broadband service. The plan comes with 30 Mbps of speed, 3.3TB of monthly data, and a free fixed-line voice calling connection.

Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 499 Plan - Airtel Xstream Fiber's Rs 499 plan comes with 40 Mbps of speed, 3.3TB of data, a free fixed-line voice calling connection, Apollo 24|7 Circle, and Wynk Music free.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 399 Plan - BSNL Bharat Fibre's Rs 399 plan comes with 30 Mbps of speed and 1TB of monthly data. There's a free fixed-line voice calling connection included with this plan as well.

Connect Broadband Rs 499 Plan - Connect Broadband's Rs 499 plan comes with 50 Mbps of speed and 3,3TB of monthly data. There's a free fixed-line voice calling connection offered by Connect Broadband too.

Alliance Broadband Rs 425 Plan - Alliance Broadband, a Kolkata-based operator, offers its Rs 425 plan with unlimited data, 40 Mbps of speed, and subscriptions to Hungama Play and Live TV. There's no free fixed-line voice calling connection included with this plan.

Note that during the final billing, GST will be added to the prices mentioned above.