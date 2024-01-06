Dive into the World of Latest OTT Releases This Week

Reported by Yashika Goel

The new year has arrived with surprises straight out of the movies!

Highlights

  • Nani and daughter uncover family secrets in touching Hi Nanna.
  • Oscar-nominated Society of the Snow chills with Andes plane crash survival.
  • Kangana Ranaut soars in action drama Tejas, now streaming on ZEE5.

While there aren't many theatrical releases during the first week of January, the OTT market is buzzing with several films spanning various genres on various platforms. Are you in the mood for a touching, nostalgic read, or would you like to learn more about the paranormal? These movies have everything you need this weekend.

Hi Nanna

The digital release date for Nani and Mrunal Thakur's family-friendly drama "Hi Nanna," which debuted on December 7 to favourable reviews, has been set. Netflix started streaming it on Thursday. The story revolves around Nani, a single father, and his inquisitive daughter who pushes him to find out more about her mother. The Shouryuv-directed film stars Shruti Haasan and Angad Bedi in dual roles.

Society of the Snow

"Society of the Snow" is also available for streaming on Netflix starting Thursday. The movie, which is also Spain's official contender for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars 2024, is based on upsetting and horrifying real events. It is adapted from the nonfiction book of the same name by Pablo Vierci and describes the October 13, 1972, plane accident of a Uruguayan rugby team in the Andes mountains.

Tejas

"Tejas," the aerial action drama starring Kangana Ranaut, opened in theaters in October to a mixed bag of reviews and a disastrous box office performance. With its OTT outing, it is now trying to find new life. This Friday, the movie debuted on ZEE5. Under the RSVP Movies label, it is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by rookie Sarvesh Mewara.

Good Grief

If you're looking for a therapeutic experience, you can also watch Daniel Levy's feature-length film "Good Grief" on Netflix. He also headlines "Good Grief." In addition, he wrote and produced it. On December 29, it had a restricted theatrical release in the United States (US). Luke Evans is the co-star.

Conjuring Kannappan

The internet release of the Tamil horror-comedy "Conjuring Kannappan" is being prepared by Netflix. The film, which debuted in theaters on December 8, stars Regina Cassandra and Sathish in key roles. Selvin Raj Xavier is the director of this film. The blurb for Netflix states, "After clumsily plucking feathers off a spooky dreamcatcher, a family finds itself in a nightmarish realm where injuries and death manifest in reality.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

