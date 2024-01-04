7 Much Awaited Korean Dramas Coming in January 2024



Fans of Korean dramas are eagerly counting down the days until some highly anticipated dramas premiere in January 2024. These upcoming dramas promise to captivate fans, offering stories that range from thrilling action-packed narratives to endearing romances.

This list has something for everyone, whether you're in the mood for romance, action, or something in between. This article will inform you about the most thrilling Korean dramas worth binge-watching in January 2024:

Marry My Husband

Park Min-young excels as Kang Ji-won, an overworked woman in a troubled marriage who discovers she has cancer. When she finds out about her spouse's extramarital affair with one of her closest friends, events take a dramatic turn, leading to her ultimate demise. However, when she finds herself ten years in the past, she decides to change her fate by seeking revenge and refusing to marry. This revenge romance K-drama also stars Song Ha-yoon, Lee Yi-kyung, and Na In-woo in key roles.

Release Date: January 1, 2024

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Love Song for Illusion

This historical fantasy masterpiece, based on a Naver webtoon by Vanziun, features Park Ji-hoon, Hong Ye-ji, Hwang Hee, and Ji Woo in primary roles. Yeon Wol (Hong Ye-ji) is a resentful assassin and concubine, while Park Ji-hoon plays Sajo Hyun, a crown prince with two distinct personas. Secrets and danger coexist with love in this engaging story.

Release Date: January 2, 2024

Where to watch: Viki

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2

The compelling show returns with Gyeongseong's citizens facing fresh challenges and uncovering more details about the terrifying creatures lurking in the shadows. Expect more action, suspense, and a closer look at the characters' lives following the stunning events of Gyeongseong Creature Part 1. The main cast includes Park Seo-joon, Han So-hee, Kim Hae-sook, Claudia Kim, Cho Han-cheul, and Wi Ha-jun.

Release Date: January 5, 2024

Where to watch: Netflix

Knight Flower

Set in the Joseon Dynasty, this coming-of-age tale features Lee Hanee, Lee Jong-won, Kim Sang-joong, and Lee Ki-woo. "Knight Flower" depicts the double life of an affluent family's widow, who, during the day, never leaves her house but transforms into a vigilante at night, aiding strangers whenever she can. Based on the Korean webtoon of the same name, anticipate drama, intriguing historical details, and a strong female protagonist.

Release Date: January 12, 2024

Where to watch: MBC

A Shop for Killers

Starring Lee Dong-wook and Kim Hye-jun, this original drama about a mysterious shopping center promises chilling thrills. Anticipate dark comedy, unexpected twists, and an inside look into the lives of intriguing individuals.

Release Date: January 17, 2024

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Doctor Slump

"Doctor Slump," a highly anticipated Korean drama, stars Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik, well-known actors from South Korea, as rival medical students whose paths eventually intersect as professionals. The two cross paths once more when they are at their lowest.

Release Date: January 27, 2024

Where to watch: Netflix

Queen of Divorce

In this JTBC drama, Lee Ji-ah makes a comeback as a divorce lawyer who was deceived by her spouse. Anticipate intricate familial dynamics, poignant experiences, and insight into the realm of law concerning marital difficulties. The main characters in this drama are Kang Ki-young and Lee Ji-ah.

Release Date: January 31, 2024

Where to watch: Netflix and JTBC