Jio Alone Added Active Users in Oct 2023

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Jio added 1.84 million active wireless users in Oct 2023. The telco's active user base grew from 420.27 million to 422.11 million MoM. The overall subscriber base of Jio stood at 452.37 million.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telco, was the lone operator that added active wireless users in Oct 2023.
  • The data has been shared by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in its monthly performance indicator report.
  • Vodafone Idea had added active users in September, but it seems like that isn't going to continue and it was just a one-off thing for the company.

Reliance Jio, India's largest telco, was the lone operator that added active wireless users in Oct 2023. The data has been shared by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in its monthly performance indicator report. According to the report, apart from Jio, every telecom player including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) lost active wireless users. Vodafone Idea had added active users in September, but it seems like that isn't going to continue and it was just a one-off thing for the company. Let's dive into the numbers.




Read More - Jio’s Rs 148 Plan offers 12 OTT Benefits

How Many Users Did Jio Add in Oct 2023?

Jio added 1.84 million active wireless users in Oct 2023. The telco's active user base grew from 420.27 million to 422.11 million MoM. The overall subscriber base of Jio stood at 452.37 million.

Bharti Airtel lost 1.19 million active users in Oct 2023. From 376.15 million, the telco's active user base declined to 374.96 million. The overall subscriber base of Airtel stood at 378.13 million.

Vodafone Idea lost 1.14 million active users in Oct 2023. The telco's active user base has declined to 198.38 million and its overall subscriber base stands at 225.49 million.

Read More - Jio AirFiber Entry Level Plan, Is it Worth it

As for BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), over 0.5 million active users left the company. The telco's total active subscriber base stands at 49.49 million and its overall subscriber base is 93.04 million.

It looks like Jio's active user base grew at the cost of every other telco in the industry. Offering 5G rapidly in many areas of the country could be one of the reasons why Jio could eat up the wireless subscriber market share of its competitors. Also, during the month, Jio finally crossed the 450 million mark for its overall wireless subscriber base.

The total broadband subscribers (wireless + wireline) in India grew from 885 million in September 2023 to 888.27 million in Oct 2023.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Expert Opinion

