New OTT Releases Available on Streaming Platforms This Weekend

Take a look at this week's top releases, which include anything from movies to web series that can be found on a variety of OTT platforms.

Several intriguing theatrical blockbusters and web series have arrived this week on streaming services including Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. There is something for everyone, regardless of your preference for mystery, suspense, or action-packed scenes. With more to be available over the weekend, here's a sneak peek at some of the most recent releases that offer a wide variety of genres for your viewing enjoyment. Add these latest titles to your collection of movies to binge-watch on OTT.

Mother Of The Bride

The funny romantic comedy "Mother of the Bride" opens with Emma returning from a year spent studying abroad in London. She surprises her mother Lana upon her return by declaring that she will be getting married in Thailand in less than a month. Lana discovers that the man who won her daughter's heart is actually the son of the man who broke her own years prior, which further complicates things. This movie, which stars Benjamin Bratt, Miranda Cosgrove, and Brooke Shields, promises romance, humor, and lots of unexpected turns.

Release Date: May 9, 2024
Where To Watch: Netflix

Maxton Hall

In "Maxton Hall," which takes place in the eponymous renowned private school, we get to know Ruby, a bright and driven scholarship student. When she learns of a shocking story concerning James Beaufort, an affluent and haughty heir, her life dramatically changes. Their interactions ignite a complex relationship that culminates in an unexpected romance amid societal hurdles and inner discovery, despite James's attempts to quiet her.

Release Date: May 9, 2024
Where To Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Bodkin

In the dark comic thriller "Bodkin," a bunch of podcasters are thrust into the enigmatic atmosphere of a little Irish village. Their task was to investigate the disappearance of three people. However, what they discover is a story that is considerably stranger and longer than they had imagined. The show expertly balances truthfulness and dishonesty, challenging both the audience's and the characters' perception of reality as they struggle with their prejudices and weaknesses.

Release Date: May 9, 2024
Where To Watch: Netflix

Undekhi Season 3

'Undekhi's' creators are back with new episodes of the popular criminal thriller, which stars a cast that includes Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Anchal Singh, Ankur Rathee, Surya Sharma, Harsh Chhaya, and more. The Atwals' family relationships are explored in greater detail in the upcoming episodes as they deal with the fallout from the tragic death of a dancer during a family gathering. The plot becomes more suspenseful and intriguing as Papaji devises a strategy to reveal his succession plans in the middle of the mayhem.

Release Date: May 10, 2024
Where To Watch: SonyLiv

Doctor Who Season 14

Ncuti Gatwa plays the Fifteenth Doctor in Season 14 of "Doctor Who," giving the adored character newfound humor and emotional depth. Millie Gibson, who is making her debut as the Doctor's animated new companion Ruby Sunday, is joining him. The pair sets out on an exciting voyage through space and time during the season, visiting locations like dystopian future battlefields and England's Regency era. They meet amazing allies and fearsome foes along the road, such as a terrifying bogeyman and the Doctor's most formidable opponent to date.

Release Date: May 11, 2024
Where To Watch: Disney+Hotstar

Whether it's suspense, romance, or laughter you seek, there's no shortage of options to indulge in on your favorite streaming platforms.

