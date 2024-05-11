Reliance Jio 2GB Daily Data Plans Under Rs 500

Reliance Jio has several 2GB daily data prepaid plans for customers. To be precise, there are 23 plans from Jio that will offer you 2GB daily data with active service validity. However, today, we will only focus on the ones that come under Rs 500. Not everyone is going to spend a huge amount of money to recharge with expensive 2GB daily data plans. Thus, we will be talking about the four plans that are priced under Rs 500 (Rs 249 plan, Rs 299 plan, Rs 388 plan, and Rs 398 plan).









2GB of data every day is a decent amount to consume, even if you are streaming OTT (over-the-top) content. Let's directly jump into these plans.

Reliance Jio 2GB Daily Data Plans

The first plan on the list costs Rs 249. With the Rs 249 Jio plan, users get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. The additional subscriptions bundled with this plan are JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. The service validity of this plan is 23 days.

Then there's the popular Rs 299 plan. It comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The additional benefits are JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. The service validity of this plan is 28 days.

Jio offers the Rs 388 plan with the OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for three months. The service validity of this plan is 28 days, and users get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB daily data. The other benefits are JioCinema, JioTV, and JioCloud; this plan has a service validity of 28 days.

Lastly, there's the Rs 398 plan, with which Jio bundles 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and a subscription to JioTV Premium. With JioTV Premium, users can access all of the following OTT platforms' content - SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, SunNXT, Kanchha Lanka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, DocuBay, EpicON, and Hoichoi. Then there are other benefits of JioTV and JioCloud. There's also 6GB high-speed data vouchers (x3).

All of these plans also come with unlimited 5G data offer from Jio.