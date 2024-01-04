PLDT Trials 50 Gbps PON for Enhanced Speeds in Philippines



Telecommunications and digital services provider in the Philippines PLDT has announced the successful testing of the latest and fastest Passive Optical Network (PON) technology, capable of providing speeds of 50 gigabits per second (Gbps) for its equipment ports. This development aims to enhance connectivity speeds throughout its entire network. The company shared this update on its Twitter account that it has tested 50 Gbps PON on its FTTH Network.

50 Gbps PON

According to multiple media reports, PLDT is the first carrier in the Philippines to successfully test 50G Passive Optical Networks (50G PON) technology. The company previously tested XGS PON in 2021, and the latest 50G PON offers five times faster speeds than XGS PON and 20 times faster speeds than GPON.

"This advancement is crucial for PLDT's fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) service nationwide. This new technology further ensures that we can provide the best and fastest service to homes nationwide," said PLDT.

Innovative Network Enhancements

In another development, PLDT and its wireless arm, Smart Communications, said they have intensified their network enhancement initiatives in 2023 to deliver an enhanced experience to their customers by optimising integrated fixed and wireless networks and rolling out network innovations. These innovations include Proof of Concepts (PoCs) conducted to explore how PLDT and Smart can improve various parts of their network operations.

ORAN PoC

In early 2023, Smart successfully deployed the country's first fully functional Open Radio Access Network (ORAN) Proof of Concept at the PLDT-Smart Technolab, demonstrating the potential of the technology to enhance network operations while lowering costs.

Spectrum-NET Deployment

Furthermore, according to the official release, Smart has also deployed Spectrum-NET, which enabled the company to reduce radio interference impacting its network by half, thereby improving service quality for customers. Reportedly, this has also made Smart the cleanest network in the region, outperforming other operators in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

AL and ML Technologies

Other network innovations include PLDT and Smart completing their Proof of Concept of drone-aided digital inspection of their cellular sites in Metro Manila. AI and ML are also being employed on PLDT and Smart's self-optimising network.

As another move towards energy efficiency, PLDT and Smart have been testing a sleeping cell algorithm, enabling the network to shut down a particular element when it is not being utilised for more efficient electricity consumption.

Fiber Infrastructure

The official statement noted that Smart's mobile network, covering 97 percent of the population, is supported by PLDT's fibre infrastructure, which was over 1.1 million kilometres as of end-September 2023. The fibre network has reached around 69 per cent or 17.3 million homes in the country.