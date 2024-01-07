Jio Completed Fastest 5G Rollout in the World in Dec: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Jio had promised to complete the 5G rollout in every taluka and town in India by December 2023. The company is claiming that it has done so. However, the website still shows that 5G is available in 7,764 cities/towns in the country. The figure has not been updated for quite some time, so the official numbers are unknown.









On the occasion of the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet - 2024, Mukesh Ambani, in a statement said, "In December, Jio completed the fastest roll out of 5G, anywhere in the world". Since Mukesh Ambani has confirmed the development on Jan 7, 2024, it will be interesting to see when will the updated numbers reflect on the website of Reliance Jio.

Jio is deploying 5G SA (standalone architecture), which is considered to be better than 5G NSA (non-standalone architecture) in many areas. The telco has led the 5G rollout in India by deploying the most 5G BTS (Base Transceiver Station).

In Tamil Nadu, Jio has invested over Rs 35,000 crore to bring network connectivity for its 35 million customers in the state. Ambani said, "Jio has invested over Rs 35,000 crores in Tamil Nadu, bringing the fruits of digital revolution to 35 million subscribers in every town and village in the state."

Reliance has also partnered with Canada's Brookfield asset management and US-based Digital Reality to set up state-of-the-art data center, which will be opened next week.

Reliance Jio is currently offering 5G for free to customers who are recharging with the Rs 239 plan or more. This is for both prepaid and postpaid mobile customers. The free 5G offer can be claimed by the customer by going to the MyJio app on their smartphones. Jio has not yet said anything about when the free 5G offer will be removed.