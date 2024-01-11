Vodafone Idea Yearly Recharges for 2024: All Plans Explained

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has plenty of plans if you are considering recharging for a whole year.
  • The most affordable amongst the lot is the Rs 1799 plan and the most expensive one is the Rs 3199 plan.
  • The Rs 3199 plan was launched recently to cater to the entertainment needs of the customers. 

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has plenty of plans if you are considering recharging for a whole year. There are a total of 5 such plans that you can recharge with. Today, we will discuss the yearly prepaid recharges from Vodafone Idea or Vi that you can recharge with for 2024. These five plans of course cost quite a bit but the benefits can justify the prices. The most affordable amongst the lot is the Rs 1799 plan and the most expensive one is the Rs 3199 plan. The Rs 3199 plan was launched recently to cater to the entertainment needs of the customers.




Read More - Vodafone Idea Most Affordable Plan in 2024

Vodafone Idea Yearly Prepaid Plans/Packs for 2024

All the plans mentioned below have a validity of 365 days.

Vodafone Idea Rs 1799 Plan - This plan from Vodafone Idea comes with truly unlimited voice calling, 24GB of data, and 3600 SMS. The additional benefit includes the Vi Movies & TV app.

Vodafone Idea Rs 2899 Plan - Vodafone Idea's Rs 2899 plan comes with 365 days of service validity. The plan comes with 1.5GB of daily data, truly unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. There is Vi Movies & TV included along with the Vi Hero Unlimited benefits. Vi Hero Unlimited Benefits include things such as Weekend Data Rollover, Data Delights, and Binge All Night.

Read More - Vi MiFi Plans Start at Rs 399 Per Month: Features to Check Out

Vodafone Idea Rs 2999 Plan - The Rs 2999 plan comes with 850GB of lumpsum data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The only additional benefit this plan comes with is the Vi Movies & TV app.

Vodafone Idea Rs 3099 Plan - The Rs 3099 plan from Vi comes with 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling. Currently, it is available at a discount offer of Rs 75 if you recharge through the Vi app for smartphones (available for both iOS and Android). The additional benefits of this plan are Vi Movies & TV, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights.

Vodafone Idea Rs 3199 Plan - The Rs 3199 plan from Vi comes with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The additional benefits of this plan are Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, Data Delights, Prime Video for one year, and Vi Movies & TV.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

