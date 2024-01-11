Docomo Pacific Chooses Harmonic’s Fiber Access Solutions for 10G Broadband Services



DOCOMO Pacific, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Japanese mobile operator NTT DOCOMO, has selected Harmonic's fiber access solutions to deliver 10G broadband services. In an official release, Harmonic confirmed the deployment of its virtualised broadband core alongside its Wharf switch and Fin optical line terminals (OLTs) for the telco. Leveraging this technology, DOCOMO Pacific aims to provide high-speed, reliable fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) internet to over 10,000 residents across Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.

Swift Deployment

"Rolling out FTTP allows us to address electrical power volatility and grounding challenges, reduce operating costs, and ensure a reliable, always-on ultra-high-speed broadband service for subscribers," said DOCOMO Pacific.

"Harmonic's virtualised broadband platform put us on a fast track to 10G fiber. In less than five weeks, Harmonic successfully designed, architected, delivered, and deployed a fiber-to-the-home solution, which is unprecedented in the broadband world."

"Embracing Harmonic's broadband portfolio for FTTP delivery provides DOCOMO PACIFIC with wider availability of high-speed fiber internet, greater resiliency, and facilitates lower costs for their subscribers," added Harmonic.

Harmonic Solution

Harmonic highlighted that its cOS virtualised core software and Wharf hardened switch enable DOCOMO Pacific to reach underserved and rural communities, in addition to densely populated residential and business districts. The adoption of Harmonic's FTTP solutions minimises new construction, permitting, and building constraints, reducing the service provider's costs by simplifying the deployment of OLT shelves in outdoor cabinets and remote OLT devices in outdoor nodes.

"Harmonic’s cOS Central provides real-time insights into network health and AI-based, actionable recommendations to proactively ensure reliable, always-on broadband service and reduce truck rolls," said the official release.