Bharti Airtel Offers Extra Benefits on Prepaid to Postpaid Upgrade via OTP



New Year 2024 is around the corner, and if you are planning to switch to postpaid from your existing prepaid connection as part of a few changes you would like to experience in the coming year, Bharti Airtel has multiple reasons for you to make the switch. Airtel offers hassle-free postpaid services for users looking for serious mobility. In case you have plans to upgrade, you must check out the story below.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Streamlines eSIM Upgrade Process; CEO Urges Users to Upgrade to eSIM

Everyone has different goals for the New Year, and if you are someone planning to upgrade your mobility services considering your busy work life schedule for a hassle-free connectivity experience, Airtel Postpaid can be of some help. Airtel's entry-level postpaid plans start from Rs 399 for one connection and go as high as Rs 1,499, offering 5 connections.

While upgrading to postpaid is a choice of the customer, we would only highlight the seamless way to upgrade to postpaid, the benefits a customer gets, and the nearest possible prepaid alternatives available in this story.

Also Read: Airtel’s 30,000 Network Sites Set to Transform Rural Connectivity

Prepaid to Postpaid Upgrade via OTP

Airtel users can upgrade from prepaid to postpaid seamlessly with just an OTP at the comfort of their homes without the need to visit Airtel stores. Airtel has been providing this facility for a long time through its self-care app, Airtel Thanks. Airtel prepaid users can seamlessly upgrade to postpaid by entering the OTP received, sharing basic details, and the conversion would be completed within 30 minutes or so.

Bill Discount

Not only this, to encourage prepaid users to switch to postpaid and experience Airtel's postpaid services, Airtel also offers bill discounts to users ranging from 1 month to 6 months, with Rs 100 as a monthly bill discount. This means upon upgrade, Airtel users get a discount of Rs 100 per month based on the benefit credited to the user at the discretion of Airtel.

Also Read: Airtel Entry-Level Postpaid Plan Comes Bundled With Premium Benefits: Check Out

Airtel 399 Postpaid Plan

Airtel's entry-level postpaid plan starts at Rs 399, which offers customers unlimited calls (Local + STD + Roaming), 40GB high-speed monthly data quota with rollover up to 200 GB, 100 SMS per day along with Airtel Thanks Benefits.

As part of the Thanks Benefits, Airtel includes the Blue Ribbon Bag - Premium Service, which helps track and expedite the return of your undelivered baggage, Xstream Play Premium with over 20 OTT Benefits, Apollo Circle 24/7 Membership, Hello Tunes, and Wynk Music.

Additionally, as an Airtel Postpaid user, you can enjoy unlimited 5G data in areas of 5G Network availability, and in areas with no 5G, you can enjoy the bundled data along with data rollover. More details about the plan can be checked from the story link above.

Prepaid Alternative

If you are looking for an equal alternative in prepaid with lesser data usage, Airtel has the Rs 296 prepaid plan, which offers 25GB high-speed data, unlimited voice, and 100 SMS data. As part of the Thanks Benefits, Airtel users can enjoy Unlimited 5G Data above your plan limit and can be used only in 5G Network areas, Apollo 24|7 Circle membership for 3 months, Wynk Music, and Free Hello tunes.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Entry-Level Prepaid Plan That Offers Postpaid Like Bulk Data

Conclusion

Airtel users get to benefit from bill discounts ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 600 on prepaid to postpaid upgradation at the discretion of Airtel. This New Year, if you are planning to switch to postpaid, now is the right time as the month is nearing its end, and a new billing cycle will start fresh from New Year 2024, so you can get all your Mobility and Entertainment needs covered.