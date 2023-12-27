Indian Telcos Ask Govt to Auction Spectrum for D2M Broadcasting

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The telcos have asked the government to auction the spectrum that will be used for D2M instead of allocating it administratively. The spectrum band that is being considered for the D2M service is 526-582 MHz. The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has marked this set of spectrum band important for mobility services.

Highlights

  • Indian telecom operators have requested the government to auction the spectrum for D2M (direct-to-mobile) broadcasting services.
  • The government is considering using D2M to deliver TV content directly to the users' phones without using data.
  • Currently, if you want to watch live TV content or any video online on your smartphone, you need a mobile data connection.

Follow Us

indian telcos ask govt to auction spectrum

Indian telecom operators have requested the government to auction the spectrum for D2M (direct-to-mobile) broadcasting services. The government is considering using D2M to deliver TV content directly to the users' phones without using data. Currently, if you want to watch live TV content or any video online on your smartphone, you need a mobile data connection. With the D2M technology, the broadcasting directly happens to the device and thus no data connection is required.

The telcos have asked the government to auction the spectrum that will be used for D2M instead of allocating it administratively. The spectrum band that is being considered for the D2M service is 526-582 MHz. The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has marked this set of spectrum band important for mobility services. Thus, the telcos want it to be auctioned so that they can have a fair chance of acquiring it.

Read More - d2h Android Box Coming for Rs 2199, Check Features

Even the telcos can use the spectrum for both mobility and broadcasting services. It will help the telcos in offloading the video traffic to the broadcasting spectrum and give a seamless experience to the customers. According to an ET report, COAI (Cellular Operators Association of India), representing the Indian telecom operators' interests' said that the spectrum needs to be assigned through auctions in a technology-neutral manner.

COAI believes that the successful bidder should have the right to use the spectrum for either broadcasting or IMT services or both. Many of the tech industry players have opposed the idea of D2M. If the technology passes through, it will be a loss for the DTH players as their subscribers would be able to watch live TV content directly on their smartphones without needing a Set-Top Box (STB). 

Read More - Airtel DTH Connections are Super Cheap Right Now

However, the technology is still at a very immature stage and would require more time to arrive commercially. Telcos seem to have a particular interest in the spectrum not just for mobility services, but also for offering broadcasting of video services.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

shivraj roy :

NOPE just yesterday i downloaded gta 5 using jio 5g and it was just fine 117gb ,i keep downloading and…

Reliance Jio Brings New Year 2024 Offer for Prepaid Users

Faraz :

I have observed in Kolkata.. In metro or while moving train, or deep inside malls etc. Even Jio 5G fails…

Vodafone Idea Surprises with Active Wireless User Addition in Sep…

Faraz :

Nope.. not for any of us.. Check if unlimited 5G voucher is active on your plan or not. Last time…

Reliance Jio Brings New Year 2024 Offer for Prepaid Users

DIMAK :

There is no better network in metro circles than Vi, most reliable in highly crowded areas....

Vodafone Idea Surprises with Active Wireless User Addition in Sep…

DIMAK :

In reality GOI will lose 80% of all ongoing cases with Vi as happened with tax arbitration case. The time…

Vodafone Idea Gets a Relief of Rs 755.52 Crore

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments