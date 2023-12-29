Detailed Analysis of Bharti Airtel’s 84-Day Validity Prepaid Plans for 2024



With New Year 2024 just three days away, if your existing Airtel Prepaid Plan is about to expire in a day or two, and if you are looking for Airtel's Truly Unlimited Prepaid Plans with an 84-Day validity period, then this detailed analysis of all the available Airtel Prepaid Plans can be of some help for you to decide which plan to choose from. At the time of this writing, Airtel offers six truly unlimited prepaid plans which start from as low as Rs 455 to as high as Rs 1,499, which is a newly introduced plan bundled with Netflix benefit. Let's now check how each plan caters to various needs and which one you should opt for.

Which Airtel 84-Day Validity Plan to Opt?

While it is impossible to have one prepaid plan that fits every consumer use case, from a business and consumer-centric perspective, Airtel offers a range of plans to cater to users with very minimalistic usage to users who have moderate to heavy usage while on the go. Many factors come into play when opting for a plan that serves the required purpose, usage while being good for the pockets of a specific user.

Consumer Use Case Scenario

Prepaid plan requirements differ from user to user, and if you are mostly confined to homes with a Wi-Fi setup, then a basic plan without much data benefits will suffice. If you are in an area with power cuts or similar scenarios, then you may need to opt for a plan that comes with basic data built-in, so in case of a power outage and Wi-Fi is of no use, the data bundled with the plan comes to the rescue during those times. If you are someone who is very much "On the Go," your connectivity, music, and video streaming requirements may consume more data, and it is suggested to opt for a plan that will cater to your all-day data needs.

Equations Change with Unlimited 5G Availability

Now, with Unlimited 5G offerings with plans, the entire equation may change as per the availability of 5G in your area of stay or in areas of travel, work, or commute. As someone using the services, you may be already aware of the scenario, and you may be having a plan for the next so and so days or months. In such cases, opt for a plan based on those scenarios and life situations. Now that the context is set, let's now look at all the available 84-day prepaid plans for Airtel users.

Airtel 455 Prepaid Plan - 6GB

If you are someone who has fixed broadband at home and is mostly confined to fixed spaces, doesn't use data, or has very limited usage, then the Airtel Rs 455 plan is for you. Airtel Rs 455 Plan bundles unlimited voice, 900 SMS, and the bare minimum 6GB of data, all with a validity of 84 days. The plan also includes Apollo 24|7 Circle 3 Months membership, Wynk Music, and Hellotunes as Thanks Rewards.

Airtel 719 Prepaid Plan - 1.5GB/Day - Unlimited 5G

The next available entry-level plan with 84-Day validity that comes with Unlimited 5G is Airtel Rs 719 Truly Unlimited Plan. The plan offers Unlimited Voice, 1.5GB data per day, post which 64 Kbps speed applies, 100 SMS per day. Airtel Thanks Rewards bundled with this plan includes Unlimited 5G Data, RewardsMini subscription, using which you can also earn a cashback of Rs 80 per month, Apollo 24|7 Circle membership, Free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music. If you are looking for an entry-level daily data plan, then Rs 719 may be the right fit for your usage.

Airtel 839 Prepaid Plan - 2GB/Day - Airtel Xstream Play

With similar benefits as above, if you are looking for streaming benefits, Airtel offers this plan with a slightly higher data quota for your streaming needs bundled with Airtel Xstream Play Premium benefits. Airtel Rs 839 plan offers Unlimited Voice, 2GB Data per day, with post daily quota usage data speed up to 64 Kbps, 100 SMS per day. Airtel includes six rewards including Unlimited 5G Data, Airtel Xstream Play with over 20+ OTT benefits, RewardsMini subscription, Apollo 24|7 Circle membership, Hellotunes, and Wynk Music with this plan.

Airtel 869 Prepaid Plan - 2GB/Day - Disney+Hotstar

Suppose if you are looking for an OTT benefit such as Disney+Hotstar with the same data as the above plan, then Airtel 869 plan can be your choice. The plan bundles Unlimited Voice, 2GB data per day, with post-daily quota usage data speed up to 64 Kbps, 100 SMS per day with the same rewards as above except that instead of Airtel Xstream Play, Airtel customers get to enjoy Disney+Hotstar Mobile subscription for 3 months. Rest all rewards, including Unlimited 5G, remain the same.

Airtel 999 Prepaid Plan - 2.5GB/Day - Airtel Xstream Play, Amazon Prime

If you are looking for an Amazon Prime benefit, then Airtel 999 Plan can be for you. Airtel Rs 999 Plan comes bundled with Unlimited Voice, 2.5GB data per day, with post-daily quota usage data speed up to 64 Kbps, 100 SMS per day. Airtel bundles both Amazon Prime Membership for 84 days and Airtel Xstream Play with over 20+ OTT apps with 84 days' validity with this plan as part of Thanks Rewards. Other rewards include Unlimited 5G Data, RewardsMini subscription, Apollo 24|7 Circle 3 months membership, Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

Airtel 1499 Prepaid Plan - 3GB/Day - Netflix

If you are someone who foresees heavy data usage on the go with Netflix Basic included, then you can opt for this plan. Airtel's newly introduced Rs 1,499 plan comes bundled with 3GB Data per day, with post-daily quota usage data speed up to 64 Kbps, Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day. Airtel Rewards include Netflix Basic subscription, Unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24|7 Circle 3-month membership, Hellotunes, and Wynk Music.

Conclusion

If your most spent location is within the 5G Network coverage zone, you can choose to opt for a basic plan that caters to your usage needs aptly with fair usage of data within unlimited benefits while the data bundled with the plan can be useful in areas of Non-5G availability while on the Go. Now that every 84-day plan from Airtel is detailed, you can comfortably pick a prepaid plan that suits your needs as we welcome New Year 2024 in a couple of days.