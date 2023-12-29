DoT Planning Next Spectrum Auctions for Telcos by February 2024: Report

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Telcos won't go all in on the next auction. The 2022 spectrum auction roped in Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the govt. However, it won't be the same this time. The telcos would only invest in those bands which they already own but need more of as some might be expiring shortly.

Highlights

  • The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is planning the next round of spectrum auctions by February 2024.
  • The previous auction took place in mid-2022 and since then, the telcos have been busy deploying 5G.
  • The Indian government wants one spectrum auction every financial year.

Follow Us

dot planning next spectrum auctions for telcos

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is planning the next round of spectrum auctions by February 2024. The previous auction took place in mid-2022 and since then, the telcos have been busy deploying 5G. The Indian government wants one spectrum auction every financial year. As we head towards the last quarter, only three months remain for the government to hold the spectrum auction. There's a chance that the auctions could also take place in January, said a report from the TelegraphIndia.




Read More - BSNL to Bring its 4G and 5G Networks to IIT Madras and Anna University

Telcos won't go all in on the next auction. The 2022 spectrum auction roped in Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the govt. However, it won't be the same this time. The telcos would only invest in those bands which they already own but need more of as some might be expiring shortly. Vodafone Idea will likely not invest any further in 5G spectrum bands as it is yet to utilise the airwaves it acquired during the 2022 auction.

Airtel will see spectrum expiring in some telecom circles and that is where the telco would invest. Reliance Jio is unlikely to spend even half of what it did in 2022. The reserve price for the spectrum band will be the same as the TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) declined to give fresh pricing.

Read More - Jio Working on BharatGPT with IIT Bombay: Akash Ambani

Gopal Vittal, CEO of Bharti Airtel, said at the last earnings call that Airtel doesn't need any additional spectrum at the moment. The telco would only look to buy spectrum in circles where it will see airwaves expiring shortly. Jio is the only telecom operator in India that has 700 MHz band in its portfolio. Even so, no other teleco operator will look to buy the 700 MHz band because it is expensive and it won't bring any additional value to their network performance.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

yogahirrao :

Actually in my case network switches to VoLTE while receiving call. May be operator side issue.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G Gets Price Cut in India

Faraz :

Yes.. Working for me since 15 December after one UI 6.0 update in Samsung. Same with Moto phone. Both voice…

OnePlus Nord 3 5G Gets Price Cut in India

yogahirrao :

OFF TOPIC: Jio Started VoNR service. Xiaomi 12 Pro received updates for Jio VoNR service.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G Gets Price Cut in India

Faraz :

In 2014-15 idea cellular used to give 20 MB for a day or 100 mb of data loan for 4…

Airtel Data Loan Facility: Everything Explained

Rupesh :

Jio has now Rs.148 data Plan with 10GB for 28 days beating own cheapest plan of 155 albeit the new…

Airtel Data Loan Facility: Everything Explained

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments