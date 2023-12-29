Azercell Introduces eSIM eSignature Service in Azerbaijan



Azerbaijan operator Azercell has introduced electronic signature services (Asan Signature) for mobile phones supporting eSIM. Subscribers applying for the "Asan Signature" service for the first time should visit customer service offices, pay the required fees, and then access the eSignature service, as per an official release from Azercell.

Also Read: Azercell Signs Strategic Partnership With e& International









Asan Signature Service

According to Azercell, the service is launched in line with its goal of "Simplifying access, expanding possibilities!" Citizens, entrepreneurs, and civil servants can avail themselves of the new service and experience the benefits that eSIM technology brings. The electronic signature service was first introduced in Azerbaijan in 2013, and Azercell, in collaboration with B.EST Solutions, now enhances the offering using eSIM technology, providing a more convenient and secure solution.

Signing Electronically, Conveniently

"The eSIM Asan Imza technology, first time introduced in Azerbaijan's telecommunications sector, combines the new generation of SIM technology with the "Asan Imza" qualified mobile electronic signature which is equal to a hand-written signature. For getting eSIM Asan Imza no physical SIM card is required anymore," Azercell said.

The mobile digital signature "Asan Imza" has been integrated into over 2,000 electronic services in the public and private sectors. Customers can obtain the eSIM eSignature service through online platforms like azercellim.com, at any Azercell sales office, or by converting the physical number of eSignature to eSIM eSignature.

Also Read: Azercell Reports Over 30 Percent Surge in Mobile Data Usage Amid Network Expansion

Azercell introduces renewed roaming service

In another development, Azercell has enhanced its roaming service just ahead of the New Year, expanding coverage to more than 390 networks across 160 countries. Azercell has added over 60 networks to the roaming internet packages, providing coverage on the networks of 210 operators, in over 88 countries. Users can enjoy Azercell's roaming internet packages without the need for manual network selection.

No Service Charges

Additionally, during travels, no service charge will be applied for the traffic generated through the "Kabinetim" application, Azercell's official website, and live chat. Responding to corporate partners' requests, Azercell has introduced a new 10 GB roaming internet package specifically for corporate clients.