Clearwave Fiber Advances Network Expansion in Gardner, Kansas

Clearwave Fiber's fiber optic internet rollout in Gardner, Kansas, is ahead of schedule, delivering lightning-fast speeds to nearly 3,000 homes and businesses already.

Highlights

  • Clearwave becomes the city's first 100 percent fiber internet provider.
  • Nearly 3,000 residents enjoy gigabit speeds, with more to come.
  • Construction outpaces projections, bringing fiber even sooner.

American Internet Service Provider (ISP) Clearwave Fiber announced that it has achieved significant progress in constructing its all-fiber network capable of delivering gigabit speeds in Gardner, Kansas, and is on track to complete the project ahead of schedule. In an official release, the company claimed to be the first provider to offer 100 percent fiber internet in the area, enabling thousands of residents to access the most advanced internet technology available.

Clearwave Fiber in Gardner

Since breaking ground in Gardner, Clearwave Fiber has extended 100 percent Fiber Internet to nearly 3,000 homes and businesses in the area. Upon completion, the project is expected to more than double the current number of service locations in the region. Clearwave Fiber encourages Gardner residents to check the availability of its service at their address by visiting clearwavefiber.com.

"We're proud to have been the first provider to bring fiber internet to Gardner," said Clearwave Fiber. "Thanks to the efforts of our construction crews and the collaborative work with local officials and businesses, we've successfully connected hundreds of customers in Gardner to our 100 percent Fiber network, which is installed and serviced by our exceptional local customer support team."

Network Expansion

According to the statement, Clearwave Fiber operates a fiber network spanning over 10,000 route miles, serving communities across the Midwest and Southeast regions of the United States. The company provides telecommunications solutions, offering fiber services to businesses, enterprises, and residential customers in Illinois, Kansas, Florida, and Georgia.

"Clearwave Fiber has already built almost 10,000 miles of Fiber in the Midwest and Southeast United States on its way to bringing the fastest and most advanced internet to more than 500,000 homes and businesses by the end of 2026," said the company.

