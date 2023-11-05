Azercell Signs Strategic Partnership With e& International



Azerbaijan’s Azercell has signed a partnership with e& international, a division of e& (formerly Etisalat Group), to deliver new services in the market and further strengthen its position. As the country's largest mobile network operator serving almost five million customers in Azerbaijan, the collaboration aims to bring new services and expand communication opportunities for its customers.

Advantages for Azercell Subscribers

The partnership agreement, signed in Dubai on October 30, 2023, is considered a new chapter in the cooperation between the two telecommunications companies. This strategic alliance with e& international aims to offer Azercell subscribers a range of benefits, including advanced technological solutions, a more diverse portfolio of services, and increased connectivity opportunities beyond Azerbaijan.

Local Expertise Meets Global Reach

Azercell says its extensive experience and in-depth knowledge of the local market, combined with the global reach and advanced technologies offered by e& international, will provide a new impetus to the development of the telecommunications industry in the country.

Support and Growth

According to Azercell, joining the e&'s partner network programme will provide it with unique access to best practices, as well as innovative technologies and solutions. Under the terms of the contract, e& will provide Azercell with support in managing the commercial and operational activities of the company, the supply system and wholesale trade, as well as in expanding the roaming capabilities of the operator.

e&'s Partnership Network Programme

e& said its partnership program was created to support independent telecom operators in managing challenges related to conducting business in a competitive environment, recruiting top talent, and managing high operating costs, among others. This partnership is expected to help Azercell further grow revenue, streamline operations, reduce costs, and drive faster growth.