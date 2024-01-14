Best Comedy Series to Binge-Watch on Apple TV+

Check out these comedy series on Apple TV+ for wit, fun, and nonstop chuckles if you're in need of some good humor and a healthy weekend.

Highlights

  • Dickinson: Witty poet rebels against norms, finding voice with modern beats.
  • Little America: Immigrant dreams bloom with laughter and tears in heartwarming anthology.
  • Mythic Quest: Video game chaos meets hilarious creativity in absurd workplace comedy.

Apple TV+ offers an excellent selection of heartwarming and humorous series, making binge-watching enjoyable. This streaming service provides a wide variety of comedy and creative sitcoms to suit every taste in humor. Check out these comedy series on Apple TV+ for wit, fun, and nonstop chuckles if you're in need of some good humor and a healthy weekend.

Dickinson (2019-21):

By fusing historical drama with a contemporary sensibility, "Dickinson" reimagines the life of American poet Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld). The series questions social standards by examining the poet's nontraditional route to self-discovery. The show captures the spirit of revolt, inventiveness, and the search for one's voice, painting a vivid portrayal of a literary giant with wit, charm, and a modern soundtrack.

Little America (2020- ):

Heartfelt and inspirational stories of immigrants pursuing the American dream are told in the endearing anthology series "Little America." Every episode explores common themes of love, resilience, and the quest for happiness while presenting a distinct and frequently funny story. The show offers a novel viewpoint on the immigrant experience while capturing the human spirit through its heartwarming tales and varied cast of characters.

Mythic Quest (2020- ):

A humorous treasure that takes viewers behind the scenes of a video game development firm is "Mythic Quest" (Season 1, dubbed "Raven's Banquet"). Under the direction of its wacky creative director Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney), the show delves into the quirks and problems of the game industry. It presents a funny and perceptive look into the realm of virtual creativity and mayhem with razor-sharp humor and an outstanding ensemble cast.

Ted Lasso (2020-23):

"Ted Lasso," a Primetime Emmy-winning program, stars Jason Sudeikis as the title character, an American college football coach who becomes an unexpected English soccer manager. The show, full of optimism and real charm, follows Ted as he overcomes obstacles and cultural barriers while winning people over with his contagious optimism. It's a lovely mix of happy moments and humor.

Acapulco (2021- ):

The plot of "Acapulco" centers on Maximo, a young Mexican employee at the trendiest resort in Acapulco during the 1980s. The series, set against the colorful backdrop of this well-known Mexican vacation town, depicts the spirit of love, friendship, and self-discovery through flashback narration provided by an older Maximo (Eugenio Derbez). A sun-drenched vacation, the play is full of fun and nostalgia.

