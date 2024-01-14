Vi Offering 15GB Bonus Data with Rs 181 Plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom player in India, is offering 15GB of bonus data to customers with its Rs 181 plan. The Rs 181 plan is a data-only voucher. This means that you need to first recharge with a prepaid plan that comes with service validity before you recharge with this data voucher. The purpose of data vouchers is to give the user's base plan a data boost. The Rs 181 plan, an old offering from the company, is now offering bonus data to the customers. However, it is not for everyone. The telco has some terms and conditions if you want the bonus data with the recharge. Let's check out the details.









Vodafone Idea Offering Bonus Data to Customers with Rs 181 Plan

The Rs 181 plan from Vodafone Idea is a data voucher. This data voucher has a validity of 30 days, which is a month. Note that this is not service validity that will keep your mobile SIM active, but only a data voucher that can be used on top of a base prepaid plan. The plan offers 1GB of daily data.

However, right now, customers can get bonus data with the plan. They simply have to ensure that the place where they do the recharge is the Vi app. If you are not using the Vi app, then this offer won't be applicable. If you recharge with the Rs 181 plan using the Vi app (available for both iOS and Android), then you are eligible to get 0.5GB of bonus data every day. So on top of the 1GB data that you are anyway getting, you get 0.5GB extra, making it 1.5GB daily data for 30 days. If you multiply 0.5GB of free data every day for 30 days, you will see that you are getting 15GB of bonus data from the company.