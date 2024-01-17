Jio Prime Video Offer For 1 Year, See Details Here

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

In 2024, the Rs 3227 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio could be a great option for you. It comes with a yearly validity or 365 days for a better understanding. Users get 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. 

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is offering Amazon Prime Video to customers for one year with its prepaid plan.
  • This plan can be a great option for customers who want to watch Prime Video content directly on their phones and not even worry about data.
  • It's because this plan from Jio comes with plenty of data and also the unlimited 5G data offer.

Follow Us

reliance jio prime video offer get for

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is offering Amazon Prime Video to customers for one year with its prepaid plan. This plan can be a great option for customers who want to watch Prime Video content directly on their phones and not even worry about data. It's because this plan from Jio comes with plenty of data and also the unlimited 5G data offer. The plan that we are talking about comes for Rs 3227. It is indeed an expensive prepaid plan, but its benefits are worth it definitely and give you full value for the money that it costs you. Let's take a look at the details of the plan here.




Read More - Jio is Offering Ajio, Swiggy and More Benefits with Republic Day Offer

Reliance Jio Prime Video Rs 3227 Prepaid Plan for 2024

In 2024, the Rs 3227 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio could be a great option for you. It comes with a yearly validity or 365 days for a better understanding. Users get 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.

The additional benefits are Prime Video Mobile Edition, JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. The speed reduces to 64 Kbps post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data. The Prime Video Mobile Edition is for one year and note that the JioCinema bundled with this plan doesn't entail its premium subscription. To get access to premium content, JioCinema users will have to purchase it.

Read More - Gujarat is Completely 5G Enabled: Mukesh Ambani

The Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition can't be used for viewing content on TVs or laptops. Further, its resolution is capped at a lower point. The unlimited 5G data offer bundled with this plan will only be useful for people who already own a 5G smartphone. If you have 4G phone, then no point of trying to get the 5G offer. However, you can still enjoy the Prime Video Mobile Edition and 2GB of daily data if you are a 4G phone customer.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rupesh :

Even in areas where Airtel 5G users are less, their network is chocking. Indoor you rarely connect to 5G network…

Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your…

Guri :

According to me 5G FWA only makes sense if it's offered on the mmWave frequency.

Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your…

Faraz :

Still Airtel is more afraid of their choked NSA 5G than Jio whose 5G don't affect 4G customers and has…

Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your…

d5aqoep :

Post-nut clarity for Airtel. Jio will soon realize the same.

Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your…

Shivraj Roy :

Recently,There was Airshow held in Mumbai and massive crowds have gathered at Marine lines ,Mumbai Jio’s Network 4G or 5G…

Jio, Airtel 5G Tariff Hike is Expected Says Jefferies

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments