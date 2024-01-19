Jio Posts Net Profit of Rs 5208 Crore for Q3 FY24

Reliance Jio, a leading Indian telecom operator, housed under Reliance Industries, has announced financial results for Q3 FY24. The telco has posted a net profit of Rs 5,208 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2023. This is a decent jump from Rs 5,058 crore net profit at the end of the previous quarter.









Total income jumped Rs 25,513 crore from Rs 24,856 crore in the previous quarter. For the nine months ending December 31, 2023, Jio posted a net profit of Rs 15,129 crore which was quite higher than Rs 13,491 crore at the end of December 31, 2022. Reliance Industries is set to announce Q3 FY24 results later today.

This is a developing story, kindly check later for more updates related to Jio's ARPU in Q3 FY24 and other important figures.