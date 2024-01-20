Jio AirFiber Now Available in 3939 Towns in India

Reliance Jio has reached close to 4000 towns/cities with its AirFiber or 5G FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) service. Jio AirFiber was announced on Sept 19, 2023. In a very short span, Jio has reached 3939 towns in the country with the AirFiber service. While it is almost present everywhere, in states such as Manipur, the service is still not available. Reliance Jio is aggressively rolling out 5G in all parts of the country and has now also started offering 5G FWA to customers with plans starting at Rs 599.









Read More - Jio AirFiber Entry Level Plan, Is it Worth it

One great thing about Jio's 5G FWA or Jio AirFiber is that it offers entertainment benefits with all of its plans. You can get plans with speeds offering 30 Mbps to 1 Gbps. But with each of these plans, the data is capped at 1TB. But you can purchase additional data from Jio for the AirFiber service if needed. There's a Rs 401 Jio AirFiber data voucher available for customers.

Read More - Jio AirFiber Rs 401 Plan Complete Details

JioFiber remains the more affordable option. If optical fiber service is present in your area, Airtel suggests that you should go for a fiber connection rather than the AirFiber. In case you don't have fiber in your area, then AirFiber can make a huge difference. The Set-Top Box (STB) and the remote offered with the Jio AirFiber connection are at no additional cost. You can watch all of the OTT content on your TV with the Jio STB.

If you are going for a monthly plan, then you will have to pay Rs 1000 for installation. The installation fee is waived when the customer is going for the 12-month plan. There are also options for converting the long-term plan into EMI. To order a connection, you can visit the nearest Jio retail store or request for a connection online via the website of Reliance Jio.