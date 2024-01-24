Etisalat by e& Completes Testing of 50G PON Equipment Capability

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

The impending network upgrade promises speeds up to 50 Gbps, transforming home and business broadband services.

Highlights

  • Symmetric 50G PON for Enhanced Broadband.
  • Maximum Line Rate Approaches Theoretical Limit.
  • Optical Power Budget Meets ODN Specifications.

Follow Us

Etisalat by e& Completes Testing of 50G PON Equipment Capability
Etisalat by e& announced the successful completion of the Middle East's first symmetric 50G PON (50-Gigabit-capable passive optical networks) equipment test for broadband services. In a press release today, the company revealed a significant boost to home and business broadband services through a forthcoming 50G PON network technology upgrade, promising speeds of up to 50 Gbps.

Also Read: Etisalat by e& Successfully Trials Cloud RAN in MEA Region




Performance Indicators

Etisalat by e& said it thoroughly assessed various 50G PON capabilities, ensuring that the network is qualified for the deployment of 50G PON during the testing phase. All indicators have reached an industry-leading level, with the maximum line rate approaching the theoretical limit defined in the 50G PON standard, it said.

The optical power budget meets the Optical Distribution Network (ODN) application specifications in live networks and supports the coexistence of 50G PON and XG(S)-PON terminals, enabling to achieve a single integrated network.

Also Read: Ooredoo Qatar Deploys World-First 50G PON Connectivity

50G PON Technology

Etisalat highlighted that PON, or passive optical networks, is the fibre optic technology that delivers broadband connections of 1 Gigabit and beyond. The 50G PON, defined by the International Telecommunication Union Telecommunication Standardisation Sector (ITU-T), represents the next generation after XG(S)-PON (10-Gigabit-capable passive optical networks).

Network Technology Upgrade

Addressing the industry's technological landscape, Etisalat by e& noted, "Currently, the mainstream technology is XG(S)-PON. However, with the rapid development of new digital services in recent years, such as glasses-free 8K 3D, ultra-fast cloud storage, and AR/VR, the research and development of next-generation access technologies has become increasingly important. Therefore, 50G PON emerges into a common choice in the industry. Compared to XG(S)-PON, 50G PON not only boosts an increase in the bandwidth by five times, but also reduces the latency by 10 times."

Also Read: Etisalat by e& and Ericsson Achieve 5G Downlink Speed of Over 13 Gbps

In addition, Etisalat by e& emphasised, "By adopting the latest 50G PON solution, we are providing premium digital services to our customers at the same time giving them the opportunity in the future to enjoy download speeds up to 50 Gbps, amplifying their overall experience."

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Rupesh :

Govt and DoT have to accept that fact that they can't expect revenues to be likes of developed nation. Companies…

Spectrum Auctions 2024: DoT Doesn't Expect Much Revenue

Girish Gowda :

First Airtel should worry about themselves because VI has a bigger and better network than Airtel.

Vi Doesn't Exist in Large Parts of the Country: Sunil…

Aarav :

I'm not running away from truth. Out of 7,000 invitations, about 3000 are for VIPs. Invitations have also been sent…

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

Rupesh :

Running away from truth and reality won't help anybody. From sometime bringing out truth has become a big NO in…

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

pratulk09 :

Finally, Jio installed AirFiber at my place. Speeds are as promised. Only issue is the 1000GB limit. There should have…

Jio AirFiber Now Available in 3939 Towns in India

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments