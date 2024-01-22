Top Five Must-Watch Biopics on OTT Platforms



Biographical dramas typically showcase individuals who have led significant lives, shaping our understanding of the world and inspiring future generations. Many people with intriguing life stories have left a lasting impact on the globe. However, their narratives are often too intricate for complete documentation in history books or remain relatively unknown, leading to the creation of captivating biopics about their lives.

Also Read: Top 5 Hollywood Sitcoms to Watch on Netflix









If you missed these movies in theaters, you can now watch them on Netflix or other preferred streaming service platforms.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

This movie portrays the true story of sex worker Gangubai Kothewali, drawing inspiration from the chapter "The Matriarch of Kamathipura" in S. Hussain Zaidi's book "Mafia Queens of Mumbai." "Gangubai Kathiawadi," widely recognized as one of the best recent biographical dramas, received an enthusiastic eight-minute standing ovation during its Berlin Film Festival premiere in 2022. Alongside playing the main role, Alia Bhatt won a national award for her outstanding performance in the movie. Available for streaming on Netflix.

Manto

This biographical drama delves into the life of Saadat Hasan Manto (Siddiqui), a renowned Urdu author and playwright who faced the challenging decision to leave Bombay during the tumultuous time of India's partition. "Manto" not only captures the turbulent political environment but also explores the author's psyche, bringing some of his most notable short stories to life. The film skillfully weaves these tales into its main plot, capturing the attitudes and circumstances of the time. Available for streaming on YouTube.

Also Read: Top 2023 Netflix Documentaries: American Symphony to Beckham

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Gunjan Saxena harbors an unyielding desire to become a pilot, with unwavering support from her father despite opposition from her mother and brother. Gunjan's aspirations face a setback when she's forced to withdraw her aviation school application due to financial constraints. However, her fortunes change when she discovers a notice for the first-ever Indian Air Force camp seeking female pilots. The film depicts her struggles against discrimination and sexism in the military, earning widespread praise for Janhvi Kapoor's outstanding portrayal of Gunjan Saxena. Available for streaming on Netflix.

The Social Network

The film follows Mark Zuckerberg, a Harvard student who, after a breakup, resorts to hacking the school's systems to create a website ranking female students based on their appearance. Despite the illegality of his actions, this experiment evolves into the idea of an Ivy League-only social media network. As the platform gains fame, the Winklevoss twins and their business partner sue Mark, claiming he stole their idea for the social media giant Facebook. The film provides a darker perspective on the events leading to the formation of the world's largest social networking platform. Available for streaming on SonyLIV.

Also Read: Best Comedy Series to Binge-Watch on Apple TV+

Moneyball

This biographical film centers on the Oakland Athletics' struggles in 2002 and their manager, Billy Beane, rising to the challenge in pursuit of a winning formula. Collaborating with Ivy League graduate Peter Brand, Beane uses statistical analysis to develop strategies, discover new players, challenge conventional wisdom, and ultimately aim for victory in the World Series. Available for streaming on Netflix.