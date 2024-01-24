Vi Offering Swiggy One Worth Rs 2500 for Free to Select Mobile Customers

Only customers recharging with the Vi Max postpaid plans that cost Rs 501 or more will be eligible to get the benefit of Swiggy One. So basically, the following plans will bring Swiggy One for Vi customers - Rs 501, Rs 701, Rs 1101, Rs 1001, and Rs 1151 plans.

In a major announcement, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced that it will be offering Swiggy One subscription to select mobile customers for free. The telco, being one of the largest postpaid mobile services providers in the country, will offer it to customers who are recharging with the Vi Max plans. In a release, the telco said that the subscription of Swiggy One that it is bundling for customers at no extra cost here is worth Rs 2500. But it will not be offered to every postpaid customer.




How to Get Swiggy One if you are a Vi Customer?

Only customers recharging with the Vi Max postpaid plans that cost Rs 501 or more will be eligible to get the benefit of Swiggy One. So basically, the following plans will bring Swiggy One for Vi customers - Rs 501, Rs 701, Rs 1101, Rs 1001, and Rs 1151 plans. These plans already bundle plenty of additional benefits for the customers.

The additional benefits include benefits with EaseMyTrip, OTT (over-the-top) benefits such as SonyLIV, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon Prime Video, and security benefits with Norton 360 Mobile Security and food benefits including EazyDiner and Swiggy One membership.

You can also get other benefits with Vi postpaid plans such as priority customer service and setting up your credit limit.

What are the Benefits of Swiggy One?

Swiggy One users will get unlimited free deliveries on food orders above Rs 149 and up to 30% extra discount on 30k+ restaurants. Users with Swiggy One will also get free deliveries on orders above Rs 199 on Instamart. There will be up to 40% off on Dineout and get two additional coupons worth Rs 150 per month. There will also be 10% off on all Swiggy Genie delivery fees.

Note that the access that Vi bundles here for Swiggy One is available for a year and there are two vouchers with a quarter's worth of validity.

