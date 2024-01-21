Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

This effort, supported by government and local authorities, ensures seamless connectivity for the event's 7,000 dignitaries and visitors.

Highlights

  • Network coverage, capacity, and backhaul connectivity significantly improved.
  • Vi adds new sites and upgrades L2100 spectrum for enhanced service.
  • Focus on key locations ensures comprehensive coverage in Ayodhya.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced that it has upgraded its network infrastructure in Ayodhya ahead of the consecration of the Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024. With the support of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the Government, and local authorities, Vi aims to ensure seamless connectivity for the expected 7,000 dignitaries and visitors during the event.

Collaborative Efforts

In a press release, Vi said the Ayodhya Development Authority, Department of Public Work Department, Airport Authority, and Police, among others, have collaborated closely to expedite approvals for tower placement, material movement, and manpower deployment. This concerted effort has allowed Vi to enhance its network coverage, increase capacity, and improve backhaul connectivity across all major areas of Ayodhya city.

Comprehensive Coverage

Vodafone Idea said it has improved its network coverage, increased capacity and enhanced backhaul connectivity by augmenting its network across all spectrum bands in the city of Ayodhya.

New sites have been added, and the L2100 spectrum capacity has been upgraded and refarmed, ensuring coverage even in the nooks and corners of the city, covering key locations such as Ayodhya Railway Station, Ram Mandir Campus, the Airport, and connecting highways to Lucknow and Varanasi.

Improving Network Experience

Following the inauguration, the Ram Mandir will open its doors to the public, with the Ayodhya Development Authority anticipating three to five lakh visitors daily, said the official release.

According to Vodafone Idea, these network enhancements aim to accommodate this surge in network traffic, offering an elevated connectivity experience for users, including high-speed data transfer, crystal-clear voice calls, and seamless video streaming.

