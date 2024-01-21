Orange Deploys Infinera’s ICE6 Solution on AMITIE Subsea Cable

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Orange partners with Infinera, deploying ICE6 technology on the AMITIE subsea cable, offering high-capacity connectivity from the US to France.

Highlights

  • 400 GbE services for US-France connectivity.
  • Infinera's ICE6 technology ensures 20 years of high performance.
  • Reduced energy costs and minimised carbon footprint.

Follow Us

Orange Deploys Infinera's ICE6 Solution on AMITIE Subsea Cable
Optical networking solutions provider Infinera announced that Orange has deployed its sixth-generation Infinite Capacity Engine (ICE6) on the new AMITIE subsea cable. This deployment aims to provide up to 400 GbE services to Orange's customers who require connectivity from the US to France and across its long-haul terrestrial backhaul network, connecting Boston to New York and Le Porge to Bordeaux in France.

Also Read: Orange Launches New Transatlantic Submarine Cable, AMITIE




AMITIE Subsea Cable

In October 2023, TelecomTalk reported that Orange launched the transatlantic route on the "AMITIE" mega submarine telecommunications cable, using two state-of-the-art subsea mega cables to connect France and the United States. With a total length of 6,800 km, 16 fiber pairs, and a maximum capacity of 400 Tbps, AMITIE will link Lynn near Boston (USA), Le Porge near Bordeaux (France), and Bude (England). Further details about the cable announcement are available in the linked story above.

Sustainable Connectivity Solution

To ensure fully resilient global connectivity along the world's busiest route, Orange utilises two cutting-edge subsea mega cables, Dunant and AMITIE, connecting France and the US. Infinera highlights that deploying its ICE6 technology on the GX Series Compact Modular Platform enables Orange to maintain high performance for the next 20 years. This deployment is reported to significantly reduce Orange's energy cost per megabit and minimise its carbon footprint.

Also Read: Infinera and LightRiver Successfully Demonstrate Multi-Vendor Interoperability Technology

"We are pleased to integrate Infinera's industry-leading technology for the first time on one of our key transatlantic routes and terrestrial backhaul," said Orange.

Infinera emphasised that by implementing its ICE6 Solution across Orange's critical subsea and terrestrial backhaul routes, Orange can provide network operators, wholesale carriers, and enterprise customers with resilient and reliable global connectivity capability.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

After changing network to 5G only using Netmonster app, calls go through Vo5G in my Samsung when. This network drops…

Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your…

Guri :

I was the one who spoke about ending 5G offer so that the freeloaders are gone. The thing is that…

Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your…

S Gopal :

A tale of two cities. In Delhi, Airtel 5G is way better than Jio. In most parts of South Delhi…

Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your…

Rohit :

I'm getting VI 4G faster then airtel 5G. Jio and airtel 4g/5g is very bad indoor coverage in my area.…

Vi Doesn't Exist in Large Parts of the Country: Sunil…

Rupesh :

So it tells, when you are countered with facts, you lose sanity? Educated people counter with facts not just lame…

Jio is Offering Ajio, Swiggy and More Benefits with Republic…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments