Orange Deploys Infinera’s ICE6 Solution on AMITIE Subsea Cable



Optical networking solutions provider Infinera announced that Orange has deployed its sixth-generation Infinite Capacity Engine (ICE6) on the new AMITIE subsea cable. This deployment aims to provide up to 400 GbE services to Orange's customers who require connectivity from the US to France and across its long-haul terrestrial backhaul network, connecting Boston to New York and Le Porge to Bordeaux in France.

AMITIE Subsea Cable

In October 2023, TelecomTalk reported that Orange launched the transatlantic route on the "AMITIE" mega submarine telecommunications cable, using two state-of-the-art subsea mega cables to connect France and the United States. With a total length of 6,800 km, 16 fiber pairs, and a maximum capacity of 400 Tbps, AMITIE will link Lynn near Boston (USA), Le Porge near Bordeaux (France), and Bude (England). Further details about the cable announcement are available in the linked story above.

Sustainable Connectivity Solution

To ensure fully resilient global connectivity along the world's busiest route, Orange utilises two cutting-edge subsea mega cables, Dunant and AMITIE, connecting France and the US. Infinera highlights that deploying its ICE6 technology on the GX Series Compact Modular Platform enables Orange to maintain high performance for the next 20 years. This deployment is reported to significantly reduce Orange's energy cost per megabit and minimise its carbon footprint.

"We are pleased to integrate Infinera's industry-leading technology for the first time on one of our key transatlantic routes and terrestrial backhaul," said Orange.

Infinera emphasised that by implementing its ICE6 Solution across Orange's critical subsea and terrestrial backhaul routes, Orange can provide network operators, wholesale carriers, and enterprise customers with resilient and reliable global connectivity capability.