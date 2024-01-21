Airtel Family Postpaid Plans Start at Rs 599 Only

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, offers customers many options in the family postpaid plans category. Today, we will discuss these plans. Note that these are not new plans, but they do come with plenty of benefits and could be great for 2024. If you are an Airtel prepaid customer, you can convert to a family postpaid service for a single bill for mobile services for yourself and your family. Let's look at all the monthly family postpaid plans that start at Rs 599.









Airtel All Family Postpaid Plans

Rs 599 Plan - Airtel's Rs 599 plan is the entry-level family postpaid plan. The customers get 1 regular + 1 additional SIM with a total of 105GB (75GB + 30GB add-on), 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling. The data rollover facility with this plan is 200GB. Airtel Thanks rewards bundled here are - Amazon Prime Video for 6 months, Wynk Premium, Handset Protection, and Disney+ Hotstar for 1 year.

Rs 999 Plan - The Rs 999 plan from Airtel comes with 1 regular + 3 additional SIMs with a total of 190GB (100GB + 30GB add-on for each SIM), unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There's 200GB data rollover allowed and Airtel Thanks rewards with this plan are - Prime Video for 6 months, Wynk Premium, Handset Protection, and Disney+ Hotstar free for 1 year.

Rs 1199 Plan - With the Rs 1199 plan, customers get 1 regular + 3 additional SIMs with 240GB (150GB + 30GB add-on for each SIM), unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 200GB data rollover. Airtel Thanks rewards bundled with this plan are six months of Prime Video, Wynk Premium, Handset Protection, and Disney+ Hotstar for 1 year free subscription.

Rs 1499 Plan - With the Rs 1499 plan, customers get 1 regular + 4 additional SIMs with 240GB (150GB + 30GB add-on for each SIM), unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 200GB data rollover. Airtel Thanks rewards bundled with this plan are Prime Video for six months, Wynk Premium, Handset Protection, and Disney+ Hotstar for 1 year free subscription.