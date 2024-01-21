Airtel Family Postpaid Plans Start at Rs 599 Only

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Airtel's Rs 599 plan is the entry-level family postpaid plan. The customers get 1 regular + 1 additional SIM with a total of 105GB (75GB + 30GB add-on), 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling. The data rollover facility with this plan is 200GB.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, offers customers many options in the family postpaid plans category.
  • Note that these are not new plans, but they do come with plenty of benefits and could be great for 2024.
  • If you are an Airtel prepaid customer, you can convert to a family postpaid service for a single bill for mobile services for yourself and your family.

Follow Us

airtel family postpaid plans start at rs

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, offers customers many options in the family postpaid plans category. Today, we will discuss these plans. Note that these are not new plans, but they do come with plenty of benefits and could be great for 2024. If you are an Airtel prepaid customer, you can convert to a family postpaid service for a single bill for mobile services for yourself and your family. Let's look at all the monthly family postpaid plans that start at Rs 599.




Read More - Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your Area

Airtel All Family Postpaid Plans

Rs 599 Plan - Airtel's Rs 599 plan is the entry-level family postpaid plan. The customers get 1 regular + 1 additional SIM with a total of 105GB (75GB + 30GB add-on), 100 SMS/day, and unlimited voice calling. The data rollover facility with this plan is 200GB. Airtel Thanks rewards bundled here are - Amazon Prime Video for 6 months, Wynk Premium, Handset Protection, and Disney+ Hotstar for 1 year.

Rs 999 Plan - The Rs 999 plan from Airtel comes with 1 regular + 3 additional SIMs with a total of 190GB (100GB + 30GB add-on for each SIM), unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There's 200GB data rollover allowed and Airtel Thanks rewards with this plan are - Prime Video for 6 months, Wynk Premium, Handset Protection, and Disney+ Hotstar free for 1 year.

Read More - Airtel Cheapest Prepaid Plan for 2024

Rs 1199 Plan - With the Rs 1199 plan, customers get 1 regular + 3 additional SIMs with 240GB (150GB + 30GB add-on for each SIM), unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 200GB data rollover. Airtel Thanks rewards bundled with this plan are six months of Prime Video, Wynk Premium, Handset Protection, and Disney+ Hotstar for 1 year free subscription.

Rs 1499 Plan - With the Rs 1499 plan, customers get 1 regular + 4 additional SIMs with 240GB (150GB + 30GB add-on for each SIM), unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 200GB data rollover. Airtel Thanks rewards bundled with this plan are Prime Video for six months, Wynk Premium, Handset Protection, and Disney+ Hotstar for 1 year free subscription.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

After changing network to 5G only using Netmonster app, calls go through Vo5G in my Samsung when. This network drops…

Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your…

Guri :

I was the one who spoke about ending 5G offer so that the freeloaders are gone. The thing is that…

Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your…

S Gopal :

A tale of two cities. In Delhi, Airtel 5G is way better than Jio. In most parts of South Delhi…

Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your…

Rohit :

I'm getting VI 4G faster then airtel 5G. Jio and airtel 4g/5g is very bad indoor coverage in my area.…

Vi Doesn't Exist in Large Parts of the Country: Sunil…

Rupesh :

So it tells, when you are countered with facts, you lose sanity? Educated people counter with facts not just lame…

Jio is Offering Ajio, Swiggy and More Benefits with Republic…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments