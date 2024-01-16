Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your Area

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

With Airtel's 5G FWA service, you currently only get one option - a Rs 799 plan with 100 Mbps speed. This is the same amount of money that Airtel charges for Xstream Fiber service if you are going for the 100 Mbps plan.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, is suggesting customers go for a fiber connection instead of an AirFiber connection.
  • Airtel Xstream AirFiber is Airtel's 5G FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) service.
  • Currently, the Xstream AirFiber service is only present in two cities in India - Mumbai and Delhi.

Follow Us

airtel says get fiber over airfiber if

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, is suggesting customers go for a fiber connection instead of an AirFiber connection. Airtel Xstream AirFiber is Airtel's 5G FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) service. Currently, the Xstream AirFiber service is only present in two cities in India - Mumbai and Delhi. Even to get the service, you need to go to an Airtel outlet mentioned on the website of the telco.




Airtel said, "If your area is fiberized with Airtel Xstream Fiber, we recommend you opt for the Fiber connection. In case your area is not fiberized with Airtel’s fiber network, Airtel Xstream AirFiber is the perfect solution to meet your Wi-Fi needs."

Read More - Top Broadband Plans under Rs 500 in India in 2024

Thus, the telco has clearly answered the question for customers who were confused about the fiber or AirFiber connection. Fiber connections can offer you great speeds with high reliability. Further, there are a lot of OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled for the customers as well. If for some reason fiber can't reach your area or hasn't reached yet, then 5G FWA can be a good option.

Read More - Best 40 Mbps Broadband Plans in India Right Now

With Airtel's 5G FWA service, you currently only get one option - a Rs 799 plan with 100 Mbps speed. This is the same amount of money that Airtel charges for Xstream Fiber service if you are going for the 100 Mbps plan. In fact, you need to make an advance payment of six months to get the Xstream AirFiber connection. However, there's no such condition mandatory for the Xstream Fiber customers.

Read More - Best 100 Mbps Fiber Broadband Plans in India

Airtel plans to offer its 5G FWA service in more cities and states in the coming months. The telco is currently investing in rolling out 5G networks in more corners of India. Airtel's target to finish the 5G roll out is March 2024.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Who design these tarrifs 288 is good enough plan if network is okay. But 91 plan don't make sense at…

BSNL Brings New Rs 91 and Rs 288 Prepaid Plans

rahul_yadav :

Thanks for the credit ? ? ?

Jio 5G Unlimited Data Offer to Stay Until 2024 At…

Rupesh :

@Faraz, The reporting standards in a company is not like what you think. If we are doing yearly recharge for…

Indian Telecom Sector Tariff Hikes for Mobile Services are Nearby

Faraz :

I am expecting Jio ARPU more in last quarter of 2023 as many people did annual recharge to extend unlimited…

Indian Telecom Sector Tariff Hikes for Mobile Services are Nearby

rahul_yadav :

Excitel has a problem with the people in charge of each area. Some areas in the same city get really…

Excitel Launches New Plan with OTT + Wi-Fi and LiveTV,…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments