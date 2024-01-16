Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your Area

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, is suggesting customers go for a fiber connection instead of an AirFiber connection. Airtel Xstream AirFiber is Airtel's 5G FWA (Fixed-Wireless Access) service. Currently, the Xstream AirFiber service is only present in two cities in India - Mumbai and Delhi. Even to get the service, you need to go to an Airtel outlet mentioned on the website of the telco.









Airtel said, "If your area is fiberized with Airtel Xstream Fiber, we recommend you opt for the Fiber connection. In case your area is not fiberized with Airtel’s fiber network, Airtel Xstream AirFiber is the perfect solution to meet your Wi-Fi needs."

Thus, the telco has clearly answered the question for customers who were confused about the fiber or AirFiber connection. Fiber connections can offer you great speeds with high reliability. Further, there are a lot of OTT (over-the-top) benefits bundled for the customers as well. If for some reason fiber can't reach your area or hasn't reached yet, then 5G FWA can be a good option.

With Airtel's 5G FWA service, you currently only get one option - a Rs 799 plan with 100 Mbps speed. This is the same amount of money that Airtel charges for Xstream Fiber service if you are going for the 100 Mbps plan. In fact, you need to make an advance payment of six months to get the Xstream AirFiber connection. However, there's no such condition mandatory for the Xstream Fiber customers.

Airtel plans to offer its 5G FWA service in more cities and states in the coming months. The telco is currently investing in rolling out 5G networks in more corners of India. Airtel's target to finish the 5G roll out is March 2024.