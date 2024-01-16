Telia Finland to Implement Programmable 5G Network for Sirius Transport Corridor Project



Telia Finland has announced that it is deploying a programmable 5G network for the EU-funded Sirius project, marking the first implementation of such a network. The 5G environment, based on Standalone 5G Network (5G SA), is specifically designed for application development in the transport sector. Telia Finland said the environment will be established in the road and water transport corridor stretching from Helsinki Airport to Mariehamn and onward to Sweden.

Programmable 5G Network

In a programmable network, applications interact with the network, wherein the application requests the necessary features for its operation. Telia highlighted that, until now, mobile networks have provided the same service to all users.

However, in the 5G private network, Telia has successfully offered a service where the operator adjusts network settings to meet individual customer needs. In a programmable 5G network, the user's application actively participates in defining settings in the public network, enabling users to access advanced features of 5G.

Customised Connectivity with Telia

"The benefits of a programmable 5G network are obvious. The application developer can define the optimal network environment for the application's needs, so that the customer gets exactly the performance he needs from the network. The dialogue between the application and the network guarantees the desired user experience and at the same time improves the security and reliability of connections," stated Telia Finland.

Benefits of Programmable 5G Networks

Telia further explained that the application can communicate with the network, specifying the required quality, speed, maximum delay, and reliability level for the connection. Simultaneously, the application can request data to adjust its operation according to the network's performance, as outlined in an official release by Telia Finland.

Telia Finland emphasised that the project involves developing a network based on cloud implementation and computing power at the edge of the network. This allows application developers to fully leverage the latest features of the 5G network for the first time in Finland, according to Telia.