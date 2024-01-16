Crnogorski Telekom Announces Official Closure of 3G Network



Montenegrin operator Crnogorski Telekom (CT) has officially announced that the gradual shutdown of its 3G network will be fully completed in the next few weeks. As reported by TelecomTalk, the company unveiled its plan to phase out 3G in October 2023, paving the way for more advanced technologies such as 4G and 5G. At that time, CT emphasised that these networks significantly accelerated data transmission speeds and unlocked the development of cutting-edge applications.

Embrace 4G and 5G

In a press release, Crnogorski Telekom said the development of new technologies in the world of telecommunications, evidenced by the expansion of 5G and 4G networks, represents a turning point. These advanced networks have led to unprecedented acceleration in data transmission and enabled the development and use of technologically advanced applications such as virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR), 4K streaming, and smart solutions in homes and cities.

CT pointed out that the 3G network is technologically outdated, lagging behind 4G and 5G technology, and cannot be compared to the new networks developed in Montenegro.

Global Technology Trend

"We want to remind you that the gradual shutdown of our 3G network, which we announced last year, will be fully completed in the next two weeks. Telekom's 3G network will be officially shut down from January 22, and the spectrum, resources, and attention will be fully focused on the development of 5G and 4G technology," announced Crnogorski Telekom.

"The decision to shut down the 3G network," Telekom emphasised, "is in line with the global trend of phasing out 3G technology, led by technologically advanced countries such as Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, and Germany. At Telekom, we are proud to be among the global telecommunications leaders who have created the conditions for a complete transition to the network of the future."

4G, 5G Network Coverage

Montenegrin Telekom highlighted that as of today, it covers over 80 percent of the population with 5G network, while the 4G network covers 97 percent of the population. The telco emphasised that, in addition to having the largest network, Crnogorski Telekom currently boasts the fastest 4G and 5G network in the country (with the highest average speed compared to the competition) and has maintained the highest flow of Internet traffic in the mobile network in Montenegro for several years.