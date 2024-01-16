Crnogorski Telekom Announces Official Closure of 3G Network

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Montenegro's Crnogorski Telekom completes the shutdown of its 3G network, embracing advanced 4G and 5G technologies for a future-ready telecommunications landscape.

Highlights

  • Official closure of 3G network.
  • Focus on cutting-edge 4G and 5G technologies.
  • Aligning with the global trend of 3G phaseout.

Follow Us

Crnogorski Telekom Announces Official Closure of 3G Network
Montenegrin operator Crnogorski Telekom (CT) has officially announced that the gradual shutdown of its 3G network will be fully completed in the next few weeks. As reported by TelecomTalk, the company unveiled its plan to phase out 3G in October 2023, paving the way for more advanced technologies such as 4G and 5G. At that time, CT emphasised that these networks significantly accelerated data transmission speeds and unlocked the development of cutting-edge applications.

Also Read: Crnogorski Telekom to Phase Out 3G Network by Year-End for 4G and 5G




Embrace 4G and 5G

In a press release, Crnogorski Telekom said the development of new technologies in the world of telecommunications, evidenced by the expansion of 5G and 4G networks, represents a turning point. These advanced networks have led to unprecedented acceleration in data transmission and enabled the development and use of technologically advanced applications such as virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR), 4K streaming, and smart solutions in homes and cities.

CT pointed out that the 3G network is technologically outdated, lagging behind 4G and 5G technology, and cannot be compared to the new networks developed in Montenegro.

Global Technology Trend

"We want to remind you that the gradual shutdown of our 3G network, which we announced last year, will be fully completed in the next two weeks. Telekom's 3G network will be officially shut down from January 22, and the spectrum, resources, and attention will be fully focused on the development of 5G and 4G technology," announced Crnogorski Telekom.

"The decision to shut down the 3G network," Telekom emphasised, "is in line with the global trend of phasing out 3G technology, led by technologically advanced countries such as Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, and Germany. At Telekom, we are proud to be among the global telecommunications leaders who have created the conditions for a complete transition to the network of the future."

Also Read: Crnogorski Telekom Launches 5G Network on 3.6 GHz Band

4G, 5G Network Coverage

Montenegrin Telekom highlighted that as of today, it covers over 80 percent of the population with 5G network, while the 4G network covers 97 percent of the population. The telco emphasised that, in addition to having the largest network, Crnogorski Telekom currently boasts the fastest 4G and 5G network in the country (with the highest average speed compared to the competition) and has maintained the highest flow of Internet traffic in the mobile network in Montenegro for several years.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Guri :

I'm actually waiting for the free offer to end as then all the freeloaders will go and the speed will…

Jio, Airtel 5G Tariff Hike is Expected Says Jefferies

Faraz :

Who design these tarrifs 288 is good enough plan if network is okay. But 91 plan don't make sense at…

BSNL Brings New Rs 91 and Rs 288 Prepaid Plans

rahul_yadav :

Thanks for the credit ? ? ?

Jio 5G Unlimited Data Offer to Stay Until 2024 At…

Rupesh :

@Faraz, The reporting standards in a company is not like what you think. If we are doing yearly recharge for…

Indian Telecom Sector Tariff Hikes for Mobile Services are Nearby

Faraz :

I am expecting Jio ARPU more in last quarter of 2023 as many people did annual recharge to extend unlimited…

Indian Telecom Sector Tariff Hikes for Mobile Services are Nearby

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments