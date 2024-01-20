O2 Slovakia 5G Expansion Achieves 70 Percent Population Coverage in 2023



O2 Slovakia announced significant progress in expanding the coverage of its 5G network to 70.1 percent of the country's population by the end of December 2023, up from 37 percent a year earlier, i.e., at the end of December 2022. Over the year 2023, O2 Slovakia launched 5G services in 819 new sites, taking the network to a total of 1,009 sites.

Modernising Infrastructure

In a press release, O2 said it is not only significantly expanding the coverage of the 5G network but also modernising the entire network infrastructure, leading to improved connection quality for customers.

The network modernisation, coupled with the announced shutdown of the 3G network, the utilisation of freed frequencies, and the planned infrastructure sharing with a partner operator, is expected to help O2 build the most modern mobile network, according to the official release.

"The year 2023 at O2 was undoubtedly also about building the most modern 5G network. During the year, we managed to cover more than 800 new locations and increase coverage from 37 percent to more than 70 percent of the population in Slovakia. Even in 2024, we will focus on improving the quality of our network infrastructure. Along with the announced switch-off of the outdated 3G technology, we are modernising our fastest network, and at the same time, we will gradually bring a high-speed connection signal to areas where it has been missing so far," said O2 Slovakia.

O2 Slovakia 5G

O2 Slovakia highlighted that the 5G network offers advantages, including quality calls and a stable and fast data connection. Customers can experience better data usage, including making calls, listening to music, or watching movies and videos.

O2 noted that to use the 5G network, customers need to be in a 5G coverage area and have a compatible 5G device. The telecom company also mentioned that the share of 5G devices on its network increased during 2023, with 24.3 percent of customers using a 5G device in December 2023, compared to 14.6 percent in December 2022.