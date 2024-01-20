Telstra International Expands Network Capabilities into Latin America, Prioritising Mexico

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Beginning with a strategic emphasis on Mexico, Telstra International's efforts are strengthened through key partnerships and the establishment of a dedicated point-of-presence in Dallas, Texas.

Highlights

  • Dedicated point-of-presence at Stemmons Towers, Dallas.
  • Collaboration with Axtel and Vivaro in Mexico.
  • Targeting increased demand for connectivity in Latin America.

Follow Us

Telstra International Expands Network Capabilities into Latin America, Prioritising Mexico
Telstra International, the global arm of the Australian company Telstra, has expanded its network capabilities into Latin America with a new dedicated point-of-presence (PoP) at Stemmons Towers in Dallas, Texas, and is collaborating with Mexican telecommunications providers Axtel and Vivaro. Telstra International will initially focus its expansion efforts in Mexico, with the new PoP serving as a critical gateway for internet and IP traffic to and from the region. This will enable enterprise and wholesale customers located in countries worldwide, including throughout Latin America, to easily integrate into Telstra's connectivity network.

Also Read: Telstra Announces Five New Intercity Fibre Routes and Pilbara Expansion




Gateway to Latin America

The strategic location also enables Mexican multinational corporations seeking to connect to other regions to plug into the network to reach Asia-Pacific and Europe and likewise. Similarly, APAC multinationals can now reach Mexico through the same gateway.

"We're focused on Latin America as a key growth market as we expect to see increased demand for connectivity from enterprises, hyperscalers and wholesale customers between APAC and the region driven by a technology boom and growing economies," said Telstra International.

"Our official expansion and continued investments in digital infrastructure position us well to offer customers simple and secure options to connect to this dynamic region and leverage our global network."

"Looking ahead, Telstra International will continue to innovate on our network infrastructure through additional PoPs and collaborate with our industry partners to provide critical connectivity and capacity to more Latin American countries such as Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and Colombia."

Also Read: Telstra and Ericsson Validate VoNR Through RedCap on Commercial 5G Network

Focus on Mexico

Telstra International says its expansion is driven by the increasing demand for connectivity solutions in the region. Throughout Mexico, Telstra International now offers global internet, IP transit, and virtual private networks. The company also provides access to more than 10 carrier-neutral data centers in cities such as Mexico City, Monterrey, Queretaro, and Guadalajara, delivering endpoint termination services for Ethernet private lines and MPLS in all of Mexico's major data centers, enterprise buildings, and business parks.

These network enhancements facilitate low-latency connectivity into the Mexican Stock Exchange, crucial for serving customers in the financial services industry.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

After changing network to 5G only using Netmonster app, calls go through Vo5G in my Samsung when. This network drops…

Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your…

Guri :

I was the one who spoke about ending 5G offer so that the freeloaders are gone. The thing is that…

Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your…

S Gopal :

A tale of two cities. In Delhi, Airtel 5G is way better than Jio. In most parts of South Delhi…

Airtel Says Get Fiber Over AirFiber if Available in Your…

Rohit :

I'm getting VI 4G faster then airtel 5G. Jio and airtel 4g/5g is very bad indoor coverage in my area.…

Vi Doesn't Exist in Large Parts of the Country: Sunil…

Rupesh :

So it tells, when you are countered with facts, you lose sanity? Educated people counter with facts not just lame…

Jio is Offering Ajio, Swiggy and More Benefits with Republic…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments