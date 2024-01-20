Telstra International Expands Network Capabilities into Latin America, Prioritising Mexico



Telstra International, the global arm of the Australian company Telstra, has expanded its network capabilities into Latin America with a new dedicated point-of-presence (PoP) at Stemmons Towers in Dallas, Texas, and is collaborating with Mexican telecommunications providers Axtel and Vivaro. Telstra International will initially focus its expansion efforts in Mexico, with the new PoP serving as a critical gateway for internet and IP traffic to and from the region. This will enable enterprise and wholesale customers located in countries worldwide, including throughout Latin America, to easily integrate into Telstra's connectivity network.

Gateway to Latin America

The strategic location also enables Mexican multinational corporations seeking to connect to other regions to plug into the network to reach Asia-Pacific and Europe and likewise. Similarly, APAC multinationals can now reach Mexico through the same gateway.

"We're focused on Latin America as a key growth market as we expect to see increased demand for connectivity from enterprises, hyperscalers and wholesale customers between APAC and the region driven by a technology boom and growing economies," said Telstra International.

"Our official expansion and continued investments in digital infrastructure position us well to offer customers simple and secure options to connect to this dynamic region and leverage our global network."

"Looking ahead, Telstra International will continue to innovate on our network infrastructure through additional PoPs and collaborate with our industry partners to provide critical connectivity and capacity to more Latin American countries such as Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and Colombia."

Focus on Mexico

Telstra International says its expansion is driven by the increasing demand for connectivity solutions in the region. Throughout Mexico, Telstra International now offers global internet, IP transit, and virtual private networks. The company also provides access to more than 10 carrier-neutral data centers in cities such as Mexico City, Monterrey, Queretaro, and Guadalajara, delivering endpoint termination services for Ethernet private lines and MPLS in all of Mexico's major data centers, enterprise buildings, and business parks.

These network enhancements facilitate low-latency connectivity into the Mexican Stock Exchange, crucial for serving customers in the financial services industry.