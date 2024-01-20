Samsung to Charge Extra for AI, but Not Immediately

There's a cost to integrate AI on smartphones for Samsung. To offer the features for free might not be the best way forward for the company. However, once people get used to taking advantage of AI features, they will surely be ready to pay a small amount to use them in the future.

  • Samsung will charge users extra for consuming AI (artificial intelligence) powered features on its products, starting with smartphones.
  • At the recent Galaxy AI event, Samsung announced its latest flagship smartphone series - Galaxy S24.
  • All three smartphones come with the kind of AI features that no other Samsung phone currently supports or ever launched with.

Samsung will charge users for consuming AI features in the future. However, until the end of 2025, you don't have to worry about anything. On its website, Samsung said, "Galaxy AI features will be provided for free until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices. Different terms may apply for AI features provided by third parties."

There's a cost to integrate AI on smartphones for Samsung. To offer the features for free might not be the best way forward for the company. However, once people get used to taking advantage of AI features, they will surely be ready to pay a small amount to use them in the future. There's no clue about how much Samsung will charge for these AI features, but it's not going to be free forever.

It is a model that many smartphone companies will adopt going forward. Already companies such as Google are offering plenty of AI features with their smartphones. Other OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) such as OnePlus, Motorola, and more will not wait much before announcing their own set of AI features for their smartphones.

Another thing that Samsung mentioned for their customers is, "Samsung does not make any promises, assurances or guarantees as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the output provided by AI features."

