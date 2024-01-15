Samsung Pass to Allow UPI Payments via RuPay Credit Cards

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Samsung Galaxy users can find the Samsung Pass app inside their phones and link the card, which is a straightforward process. Contactless payments will become a very easy process for Samsung Galaxy owners in the country with this move.

Highlights

  Samsung Pass, a mobile wallet app for Samsung Galaxy smartphone users in India, will enable UPI payments through RuPay credit cards.
  UPI (Unified Payment Interface) payments are very popular in India now.
  Samsung is about to launch the Galaxy S24 series in India on Jan 17, 2024.

samsung pass to allow upi payments via

Samsung Pass, a mobile wallet app for Samsung Galaxy smartphone users in India, will enable UPI payments through RuPay credit cards. UPI (Unified Payment Interface) payments are very popular in India now. RuPay credit card holders will be able to make UPI transactions with Samsung Pass. Until now, UPI payments were only enabled for select bank accounts and debit cards through the Samsung Pass. But now, the addition of RuPay credit cards has been announced.




Samsung Galaxy users can find the Samsung Pass app inside their phones and link the card, which is a straightforward process. Contactless payments will become a very easy process for Samsung Galaxy owners in the country with this move. Make sure that your smartphone is updated to the latest version and all your apps are also updated.

Samsung Pass is not just a payment tool, it is a digital wallet. It can be used to store several important documents such as membership cards, loyalty cards, driver's licenses, boarding passes, and movie tickets. The feature is only limited to RuPay credit card holders. The Mastercard and VISA credit card holders can only use UPI through Samsung Pass if their bank account is linked with it.

Samsung is about to launch the Galaxy S24 series in India on Jan 17, 2024. Ahead of the launch, the Galaxy S23 series has received a price cut in India. The Galaxy S24 series will feature a lot of AI capabilities that the previous generation devices did not touch upon. It will be interesting to see the pricing strategy for the S24 series in India because Samsung is rumoured to release the phones at a lower rate than what the S23 series was introduced at.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Expert Opinion

