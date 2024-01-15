Ooredoo Kuwait Successfully Tests 5.5G mmWave Technology

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Ooredoo Kuwait successfully completes trials of 5G mmWave technology, showcasing unprecedented speeds, low latency, and high capacity.

Highlights

  • Seamless integration with the advanced 5.5G network..
  • Potential for Ultra Low Latency Connectivity and Massive Machine-Type Communication.
  • Focus on delivering reliable connectivity to underserved areas.

Follow Us

Ooredoo Kuwait Successfully Tests 5.5G mmWave Technology
Ooredoo Kuwait today announced the successful completion of 5G mmWave technology testing in collaboration with the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA). Ooredoo said the initial trials, focused on Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and diverse use cases, demonstrated unprecedented speeds through Millimeter Wave technology.

Also Read: Ooredoo Kuwait Wraps Up 2023 With Notable Achievements




Advanced 5.5 Network

The company highlighted that these trials seamlessly complement the infrastructure of the advanced 5.5G network, facilitating record-speed data transfer in a live working environment. The trials, showcasing low latency and high capacity, position Ooredoo to deliver new services and connectivity for both residential and business customers.

Ooredoo Kuwait noted that the new technology, ensuring smooth and responsive performance in applications such as online gaming, video conferencing, and virtual reality, highlights its potential for Ultra Low Latency Connectivity (uRLLC) and Massive Machine-Type Communication (mMTC).

Fixed Wireless Access

Ooredoo expressed its intent to revolutionise home and business connectivity with Fixed Wireless Access powered by 5G mmWave technology, delivering high-speed and SuperFast internet to underserved areas and empowering users with reliable connectivity options.

Also Read: Ooredoo Kuwait Tests Advanced 5G Technology with 2CC CA

Connectivity Trials

Looking ahead, Ooredoo plans to conduct tests utilising 5G mmWave technology in Port Automation, facilitating real-time communication among autonomous vehicles, drones, and control systems. Furthermore, Ooredoo plans to redefine stadium connectivity, offering immersive fan experiences through augmented reality and ultra-high-definition live broadcasting.

Ooredoo Kuwait said the success of these trials aligns with its "Upgrade Your World" strategy, aimed at providing cutting-edge solutions and enhancing customer experiences, in line with Kuwaiti Vision 2035 and the digital transformation of the region.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Who design these tarrifs 288 is good enough plan if network is okay. But 91 plan don't make sense at…

BSNL Brings New Rs 91 and Rs 288 Prepaid Plans

rahul_yadav :

Thanks for the credit ? ? ?

Jio 5G Unlimited Data Offer to Stay Until 2024 At…

Rupesh :

@Faraz, The reporting standards in a company is not like what you think. If we are doing yearly recharge for…

Indian Telecom Sector Tariff Hikes for Mobile Services are Nearby

Faraz :

I am expecting Jio ARPU more in last quarter of 2023 as many people did annual recharge to extend unlimited…

Indian Telecom Sector Tariff Hikes for Mobile Services are Nearby

rahul_yadav :

Excitel has a problem with the people in charge of each area. Some areas in the same city get really…

Excitel Launches New Plan with OTT + Wi-Fi and LiveTV,…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments