Ooredoo Kuwait Successfully Tests 5.5G mmWave Technology



Ooredoo Kuwait today announced the successful completion of 5G mmWave technology testing in collaboration with the Communication and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA). Ooredoo said the initial trials, focused on Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and diverse use cases, demonstrated unprecedented speeds through Millimeter Wave technology.

Also Read: Ooredoo Kuwait Wraps Up 2023 With Notable Achievements









Advanced 5.5 Network

The company highlighted that these trials seamlessly complement the infrastructure of the advanced 5.5G network, facilitating record-speed data transfer in a live working environment. The trials, showcasing low latency and high capacity, position Ooredoo to deliver new services and connectivity for both residential and business customers.

Ooredoo Kuwait noted that the new technology, ensuring smooth and responsive performance in applications such as online gaming, video conferencing, and virtual reality, highlights its potential for Ultra Low Latency Connectivity (uRLLC) and Massive Machine-Type Communication (mMTC).

Fixed Wireless Access

Ooredoo expressed its intent to revolutionise home and business connectivity with Fixed Wireless Access powered by 5G mmWave technology, delivering high-speed and SuperFast internet to underserved areas and empowering users with reliable connectivity options.

Also Read: Ooredoo Kuwait Tests Advanced 5G Technology with 2CC CA

Connectivity Trials

Looking ahead, Ooredoo plans to conduct tests utilising 5G mmWave technology in Port Automation, facilitating real-time communication among autonomous vehicles, drones, and control systems. Furthermore, Ooredoo plans to redefine stadium connectivity, offering immersive fan experiences through augmented reality and ultra-high-definition live broadcasting.

Ooredoo Kuwait said the success of these trials aligns with its "Upgrade Your World" strategy, aimed at providing cutting-edge solutions and enhancing customer experiences, in line with Kuwaiti Vision 2035 and the digital transformation of the region.