Islalink Announces Acquisition of Data Center in Madrid, Spain

This marks the company's fourth center in Spain, emphasising its commitment to providing reliable and secure Data Center and connectivity services.

Highlights

  • New data center acquisition in Madrid.
  • Strategic growth plan for local data center services.
  • Focus on tailored solutions for customer infrastructure needs.

Spanish firm Islalink has announced the acquisition of a new data center in Madrid. "We are proud to announce the acquisition of our new data center located in the vicinity of Barajas Airport, in the surroundings of Silicon Alley in Madrid," Islalink announced on LinkedIn. "It is our fourth center in Spain, along with Valencia, Palma, and Ibiza."

Commitment to Customer Solutions

The company said the acquisition was part of a 'strategic growth plan' for providing services in local data centers, where the company offers its customers Data Center and connectivity services. However, the company didn't provide any more details about the acquired site or the terms of the acquisition, except for the image of the building in the LinkedIn post.

"We help our customers with solutions tailored to their present and future infrastructure needs. Our purpose is to make our Data Centers reliable, secure, and close, integrating them into the operation of our customers' communications and IT infrastructure," said the company during the announcement.

IslaLink

IslaLink was previously owned by infrastructure funds, notably Cube Infrastructure and EQT Infrastructure. Since 2018, IslaLink has been owned by the Canadian Investment Fund Fiera Infrastructure. According to the website, the company owns and operates BalaLink and the IONIAN Submarine System. The company also offers colocation services.

IONIAN System

As reported by TelecomTalk in May 2023, Islalink announced the completion and operationalisation of IONIAN, a new state-of-the-art transmission system connecting Greece with Italy. The IONIAN system features a submarine cable connecting the Italian city of Crotone with that of Preveza in Greece, which is 330 km long and includes 24 pairs of fiber optics. More information about the system can be read from the link above.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

