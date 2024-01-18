LightEdge Acquires Data Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota



US firm LightEdge has acquired a data center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The GI Partners-backed Data Center platform, LightEdge, announced this week its entry into Minneapolis with the acquisition of a Uptime Tier 3 Design Certified 76,000-square-foot, 3.6 MW data center in Chaska, Minnesota.

Data Center Expansion

The facility, located 25 miles from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, houses 30,000 square feet of data hall space across three private data center suites. In a press release, the company stated it would make a significant investment in the site to deploy its enterprise LightEdge Cloud, fully redundant network, cloud on-ramps, and managed services to local businesses.

"We are excited to enter the Minneapolis market, invest in this rapidly growing region, and deliver our best-in-class IT solutions to a new state," said LightEdge.

"We are dedicated to building and supporting tailored cloud solutions delivered from in-market data centers that meet the rigorous demands of enterprise-grade operations and empower local companies with seamless connectivity and the robust infrastructure needed to thrive in today's digital landscape."

Data Center Tax Incentive program

The Minneapolis data center is part of Minnesota's Data Center Tax Incentive program, which offers substantial cost savings and up to 40 percent reductions in total occupancy costs. The facility is designed to withstand 185-mile-per-hour winds, offering two utility feeds from two substations and disaster recovery office space backed by 2N or N+1 Tier 3 concurrent maintainable configurations.

LightEdge Data Centers

With the closing of this deal, LightEdge now owns and operates 12 data centers across the US. In 2021, GI Partners acquired a controlling stake in LightEdge, and since then, LightEdge has reportedly made three acquisitions, added five data centers, expanded its network capacity tenfold, and upgraded its cloud portfolio.

Capacity Available Immediately

The company noted that the data center in Minneapolis has capacity available immediately and can readily support AI workloads with 50+ KW racks and high-density deployments. LightEdge is planning to hire additional sales and support staff in the Minneapolis market as the team expands operations.