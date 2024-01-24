Du Completes 50G PON Trial for Business Users

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

According to Du, the 50G PON technology enables businesses and consumers to harness high-bandwidth, latency-sensitive applications.

Highlights

  • du pioneers as the first Gulf operator to complete the 50G PON trial.
  • Integration of all-optical 10 Gbps connectivity with existing networks.
  • 50G PON enables high-bandwidth, latency-sensitive applications for businesses and consumers.

Follow Us

Du Completes 50G PON Trial for Business Users
du today announced the completion of the Gulf region's first trial of 50G PON (Passive Optical Network) symmetrical technology. The Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) brand said the technology transforms Fiber Broadband infrastructure, delivering lightning-fast speeds up to 50 Gbps Downlink and Uplink connections.

Also Read: Du Successfully Demonstrates 5G Voice Over New Radio




Seamless Integration

Du mentioned that the 50G PON integrates all-optical 10 Gbps connectivity across the board, harmonising effortlessly with existing Optical Distribution Networks (ODNs). This seamless integration facilitates service upgrades through the reuse of existing Optical Line Terminations (OLTs), effectively reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO). This methodology not only boosts the revenue per user (ARPU) but also elevates the service experience for its customer base in the UAE.

Enhancing User Experience

Du stated, "We are honoured to be the first operator in the Gulf region to complete the 50G PON trial, a landmark achievement that is a testament to du's unwavering commitment to providing our customers with the latest and most advanced technology solutions. This milestone would not have been possible without the collaborative effort of our valued customers."

According to Du, the 50G PON technology enables businesses and consumers to harness high-bandwidth, latency-sensitive applications, including 8k-interactive video applications, 3D cloud design, high-graphic/high-quality AI/ML applications, and more.

Also Read: Du Launches 5G Standalone Technology in UAE

Commercial Rollout

Following the successful verification of 50G PON technology on the du network, du plans to commercialise this cutting-edge technology beginning in 2024. Du said the primary focus of this service will be on businesses, providing them with the most advanced technology available.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Girish Gowda :

Only Indians can say and do anything to lower their own. So much self hatred. Don't worry, normal people are…

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

Girish Gowda :

So that is why Lootel invests nothing while wants to loot all Indians like earlier when they were paying peanuts…

Spectrum Auctions 2024: DoT Doesn't Expect Much Revenue

Rupesh :

Govt and DoT have to accept that fact that they can't expect revenues to be likes of developed nation. Companies…

Spectrum Auctions 2024: DoT Doesn't Expect Much Revenue

Girish Gowda :

First Airtel should worry about themselves because VI has a bigger and better network than Airtel.

Vi Doesn't Exist in Large Parts of the Country: Sunil…

Aarav :

I'm not running away from truth. Out of 7,000 invitations, about 3000 are for VIPs. Invitations have also been sent…

Vodafone Idea Enhances Network Capacity in Ayodhya

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments