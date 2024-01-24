Du Completes 50G PON Trial for Business Users



du today announced the completion of the Gulf region's first trial of 50G PON (Passive Optical Network) symmetrical technology. The Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) brand said the technology transforms Fiber Broadband infrastructure, delivering lightning-fast speeds up to 50 Gbps Downlink and Uplink connections.

Also Read: Du Successfully Demonstrates 5G Voice Over New Radio









Seamless Integration

Du mentioned that the 50G PON integrates all-optical 10 Gbps connectivity across the board, harmonising effortlessly with existing Optical Distribution Networks (ODNs). This seamless integration facilitates service upgrades through the reuse of existing Optical Line Terminations (OLTs), effectively reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO). This methodology not only boosts the revenue per user (ARPU) but also elevates the service experience for its customer base in the UAE.

Enhancing User Experience

Du stated, "We are honoured to be the first operator in the Gulf region to complete the 50G PON trial, a landmark achievement that is a testament to du's unwavering commitment to providing our customers with the latest and most advanced technology solutions. This milestone would not have been possible without the collaborative effort of our valued customers."

According to Du, the 50G PON technology enables businesses and consumers to harness high-bandwidth, latency-sensitive applications, including 8k-interactive video applications, 3D cloud design, high-graphic/high-quality AI/ML applications, and more.

Also Read: Du Launches 5G Standalone Technology in UAE

Commercial Rollout

Following the successful verification of 50G PON technology on the du network, du plans to commercialise this cutting-edge technology beginning in 2024. Du said the primary focus of this service will be on businesses, providing them with the most advanced technology available.