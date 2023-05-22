du Successfully Demonstrates 5G Voice Over New Radio

Du, the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, has achieved a significant milestone by successfully demonstrating 5G Voice over New Radio (VoNR) capabilities in collaboration with Huawei and Nokia. The demonstration showcases the cutting-edge 5G core network developed in partnership with Huawei and the utilisation of Nokia's IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) Platform.

Immersive 5G Calling Applications

Du says the successful demonstration of VoNR represents a crucial step towards future immersive calling applications for 5G and the realization of complete 5G Standalone (SA) capabilities. With VoNR, du is able to provide seamless 5G connections, offering enhanced call setup times and uninterrupted high-speed data transmission.

5G VoNR Experience

According to the statement, customers connected to VoNR will experience slightly faster call setup times and continued file downloads in the background during a phone call without switching to 4G network technology. 5G Voice calls to conserve battery by eliminating the need to switch to 4G.

Du said, "It is thrilled to announce the upgrade to the most cutting-edge 5G-enabled Network as a Service (NaaS) architecture. This enhanced Network will strengthen Du's relationship with their partners."

Enabling Seamless 5G Connections with VoNR

VoNR leverages the advanced capabilities of 5G SA, such as network slicing, which requires a constant connection to a 5G core. This integration of technologies opens up a world of possibilities for du and its customers, enabling the delivery of innovative services like 3D audio and holographic calls, providing an immersive communication experience.

Du says The successful demonstration of VoNR highlights its commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and delivering superior connectivity solutions to its customers.

As the demand for seamless and immersive 5G experiences grows, du's continued efforts to enhance its network capabilities will contribute to shaping the future of communication and content consumption.