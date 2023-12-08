Du Launches 5G Standalone Technology in UAE



Du, the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has officially announced the launch of its next-generation 5G Standalone (SA) technology, marking an advancement in wireless communication with ultra-low latency and security features offered by the company. Du says the adoption of 5G SA technology brings many benefits to consumers and enterprises, including faster download speeds, smoother media streaming, and overall improved network performance. Furthermore, the company highlights that enterprises can leverage network-slicing technology to customise network applications according to their specific needs.

Also Read: Du and SES Trial Satellite-Enabled 5G Mobile Backhaul









5G Standalone Advantage

Du said, "The 5G Standalone technology is more than just an upgrade; it's a fundamental shift in how data is transmitted and processed. Unlike previous generations, this technology enables network slicing, edge computing, and Mobile Private Network, allowing for personalised solutions and new use cases in real-time analytics, public safety, and even remote healthcare. It provides customers with a better and more consistent service experience. It's not merely about speed and latency; it's about creating a smarter, more responsive infrastructure for tomorrow's technological demands."

Also Read: Du Achieves 10 Gbps in 5G Advanced Trial on 6 GHz Band

Du emphasises that 5G standalone technology is an integral part of its network infrastructure. According to the company, 5G SA establishes a new standard in internet connectivity, offering rapid data transfer speeds, lower latency, higher efficiency, more reliable connectivity, and lower device battery consumption that outperforms previous network generations.

Also Read: Du Successfully Demonstrates 5G Voice Over New Radio

5G SA Across Industries

The UAE telco notes that "5G SA technology plays a crucial role in various sectors and applications. It enables real-time responsiveness for gaming, medical services, Industry 4.0, industrial IoT, VR, AR, public safety, and Voice over New Radio (VoNR). With VoNR, consumers can enjoy high-quality video calls and access bandwidth-intensive services seamlessly on their mobile devices."

"Furthermore, Enhanced Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) connectivity offers significant benefits, particularly for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)."

Also Read: Du Deploys Three-Carrier Aggregation Technology for Fixed Wireless Access in UAE

Device Compatibility

Du announces the introduction of 5G SA technology with compatible devices, starting with the S23, and other future devices will follow, with the company actively collaborating with multiple handset manufacturers to leverage the 5G SA technology.

With the launch of 5G SA technology, Du said it is committed to delivering reliable and high-quality network services for consumers and industries and bringing an enhanced Home Wireless (FWA) experience to users in the near future.