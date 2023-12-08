Virgin Media Brings Gigabit Broadband to Skipton and Glusburn

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

Virgin Media has expanded its gigabit broadband services to Skipton and Glusburn in the UK, offering speeds up to 23 times faster than the local average.

Highlights

  • 7,000 homes and businesses now have access to gigabit broadband services.
  • Nexfibre's multi-million-pound investment aims to cover 5 million homes by 2026.
  • Network slicing demonstration at Comic Con ensures seamless esports play and live broadcasting.

Follow Us

Virgin Media Brings Gigabit Broadband to Skipton and Glusburn
Virgin Media O2 this week has announced the availability of gigabit broadband to the residents and businesses in Skipton and Glusburn. This latest network expansion of Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) brings the total number of homes and businesses benefiting from the high-speed broadband service to more than 7,000.

Also Read: Virgin Media O2 Sells Minority Stake in Mobile Tower JV to GLIL Infrastructure




Gigabit Broadband Expansion

According to VMO2, the new service offers download speeds of up to 1,130Mbps, a 23-fold increase compared to the local average. This speed makes it ideal for busy households where multiple devices are connected simultaneously, allowing for seamless streaming, video calls, gaming, and online work.

Virgin Media O2 said, "7,000 more people in Skipton and Glusburn can now feel the benefit of Virgin Media's services - with packages that include everything from next-generation gigabit broadband to easy-to-use TV streaming and entertainment services."

Also Read: Virgin Media Powers up Wakefield With Gigabit Broadband for First Time

Nexfibre Partnership

This expansion was facilitated by nexfibre, a joint venture between InfraVia Capital Partners, Liberty Global, and Telefonica. Their multi-million-pound investment is bringing full-fibre broadband to millions of homes across the UK, with a target of 5 million covered by 2026, said the official release. Virgin Media O2 serves as the anchor tenant for this initiative, utilising nexfibre's infrastructure to deliver its high-speed services.

For mobile users, VMO2 offers mobile network with 99 percent population coverage for 4G and ongoing 5G rollouts to bring the latest mobile connectivity to more parts of the country.

Also Read: Virgin Media Announces Gigabit Broadband Availability in Stirling

Virgin Media O2 Showcases the Power of Network Slicing at Comic Con

Virgin Media O2 and Ericsson partnered to demonstrate the potential of network slicing at Comic Con Birmingham. Using a dedicated slice on Virgin Media O2's 5G standalone network, the augmented reality esport Hado facilitated remote play and live broadcasting for competitors and viewers worldwide.

Players from Birmingham, USA, and Korea competed in real-time thanks to a dedicated 5G slice guaranteeing bandwidth, latency, and jitter. According to VMO2, even with over 8,000 visitors at Comic Con, the network slice ensured seamless gameplay and a smooth live broadcast for thousands of viewers worldwide.

Also Read: Virgin Media O2 to Begin 3G Switch-Off in the UK in 2025

"The real benefit of network slicing is the ability to reserve a slice of the network for critical applications or services. In this example, the slice is optimised to provide the best latency possible, but equally it could be for something as critical as the emergency services at a busy event or live TV news broadcasting. The possibilities are endless," said VMO2.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Can Jio use 50 MHz single block of n40 all together for 5G if they buy another 10 MHz ?…

India's Next Spectrum Auction to Take Place in Early 2024:…

Krishn :

What is the use of data in BSNL network?

BSNL Value Long-Term Data Vouchers with 2GB of Daily Data

Rohit Yadav :

Hi Tanay, Could you please explain or let us know the new masts concepts and how are they different from…

Telefonica Germany to Test Fast 5G for Rail Passengers

Rohit Yadav :

Hi Tanay, Can you please let us know the meaning of new masts concets and how they are different from…

Telefonica Germany to Test Fast 5G for Rail Passengers

shivraj roy :

It would be better if all telecos let every operator use there towers for the time of the disaster Atleast…

Airtel Ensures Uninterrupted Connectivity Amid Cyclone Michaung

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments