Virgin Media Powers up Wakefield With Gigabit Broadband for First Time

Virgin Media extends its Gigabit broadband to over 24,000 premises in Wakefield, enhancing connectivity for homes and businesses. This feat is made possible with the investments of Nexfibre.

Highlights

  • Over 24,000 premises now have access to gigabit broadband.
  • Speeds of up to 1,130 Mbps available.
  • Expansion driven by Nexfibre's GBP 4.5 billion investment.

Virgin Media has announced that over 24,000 homes and businesses in Wakefield can now access its Gigabit broadband services for the first time. This development comes as a result of the fibre network constructed on behalf of Nexfibre. Customers have the opportunity to sign up for broadband services, including Gig1 broadband, which offers speeds of 1,130 Mbps. VMO2 said this high-speed connection is ideal for households engaged in remote work, streaming TV shows and films, and staying connected.

Nexfibre's investment

The official release noted that Virgin Media's services are now locally available following the completion of work to bring full-fibre connections to the area. Nexfibre is investing GBP 4.5 billion to provide high-speed fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connections to 5 million homes across the UK by 2026. Virgin Media is utilising this fibre network to deliver its broadband and TV streaming services to homes and businesses in the area.

Expanding Network

Virgin Media O2 stated, "24,000 more people in Wakefield can now feel the benefit of Virgin Media’s services - with packages that include everything from next-generation gigabit broadband to easy-to-use TV streaming and entertainment services."

Nexfibre stated, "We're proud to be able to facilitate access to full-fibre broadband to more than 24,000 premises in Wakefield, thanks to our multi-million-pound investment. We continue on our mission to build and expand our network in suburban and semi-rural areas, play our part in helping to close the digital divide and boost the UK economy."

Closing the Digital Divide

Nexfibre is a joint venture between InfraVia Capital Partners, Liberty Global, and Telefonica, financed with GBP 4.5 billion of equity and debt investment. According to the official release, the networks of Nexfibre and Virgin Media O2, together, will cover up to 23 million premises, representing approximately 80 percent of the UK in the coming years.

