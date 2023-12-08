Du Completes UAE’s First 5G-Advanced RedCap Trial

Du successfully concludes the UAE's first 5G-Advanced RedCap trial, paving the way for affordable and efficient 5G applications in IoT, wearables, and Industry 4.0.

Highlights

  • Trial conducted on du's commercial 5G network using MediaTek's RedCap test equipment.
  • RedCap technology simplifies and downsizes 5G devices, making them more affordable and energy efficient.
  • Trial demonstrates readiness for cost-effective 5G applications in diverse sectors.

Du from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) announced yesterday the successful completion of the UAE's first 5G-Advanced 5G Reduced Capability (RedCap) trial over a commercial network with Nokia using MediaTek's test equipment. Specifically, the trial, conducted on du's existing 5G Standalone (SA) network on mid-band spectrum, utilised MediaTek's T300 series RedCap test equipment and Nokia's AirScale radio products.

Infrastructure Readiness

Du says this successful collaboration highlights the readiness of its infrastructure to support use cases in areas like the Internet of Things (IoT), wearables, and Industry 4.0. This trial will follow extending RedCap over low band frequencies, notably the 600 MHz band, ensuring extreme coverage and connectivity.

Unlocking New Opportunities

RedCap devices are expected to be commercially available from 2024, enhancing the use portfolio of du to include cost-efficient 5G home wireless, wearables, video surveillance, and wireless industrial sensors.

RedCap Technology

"RedCap technology is dedicated to streamlining 5G devices, specifically targeting compact IoT devices like wearables and health trackers, as well as ruggedised routers and sensors for environmental or condition-based monitoring. These devices exhibit lower demands for battery life and reduced bandwidth requirements. RedCap ensures they sustain performance while optimizing their power efficiency," said the joint statement.

Commenting on the achievement, du said, "This collaboration introduces the revolutionary 5G-Advanced RedCap functionalities, enabling seamless connectivity of RedCap devices to cutting-edge 5G networks."

The success of this trial marks a significant milestone in the UAE's journey towards a fully connected future.

