EE Completes First Phase of 4G Coverage Targets Under SRN Initiative Ahead of Schedule



BT Group subsidiary EE has completed its 4G coverage upgrades under the first phase of the Shared Rural Network (SRN) six months ahead of schedule, benefiting people living, working, and visiting rural communities across the UK with enhanced mobile connectivity. The SRN is a GBP 1 billion partnership between the UK's four mobile network operators and the UK government to extend 4G mobile connectivity to rural areas.

SRN Coverage Targets

EE noted that Ofcom's deadline for all operators to meet their individual SRN coverage targets for partial not-spot areas is June 2024. EE has expanded its 4G network to over 1,600 more rural communities across the UK, focusing on partial not-spots – areas that receive coverage from at least one operator but not all mobile network operators.

EE signed up for its SRN commitments in March 2020 and expanded 4G connectivity by a further 10,000 square kilometres over the last five years. The second phase of the SRN is due to be completed in 2027 and will see the development of new shared masts to bring 4G connectivity to areas with no existing mobile service.

Rural Expansion Efforts

EE's mobile network now provides coverage to 99 percent of the population and 88 percent of the UK's landmass. Following its SRN upgrades, EE's 4G geographic coverage in each individual nation now stands at: England (94 percent), Northern Ireland (89 percent), Scotland (77 percent), and Wales (86 percent).

Commenting on the milestone, EE said, "Even though we have met our Shared Rural Network commitments months ahead of time, we will continue to focus on enhancing mobile connectivity in areas without any existing coverage to ensure everyone - residents, tourists, local businesses, and emergency services - have the connectivity they need to thrive in the years ahead."

Earlier in December 2023, EE announced bringing 4G coverage to the first Elizabeth line stations, including Liverpool Street, Farringdon, Tottenham Court Road, and Bond Street stations as part of the ongoing rollout in partnership with Boldyn Networks. At that time, the telco said it would accelerate the deployment in 2024 as well.