Jio is Offering 18GB Extra Data, JioCinema Premium and More with this Plan

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Reliance Jio's Rs 1198 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. There's also 18GB of bonus data offered for the time being.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio recently introduced the JioTV Premium plans.
  • There were four new plans introduced under the category - Rs 148, Rs 398, Rs 1198 and Rs 4498 plans.
  • With the Rs 1198 plan now, customers are getting bonus data.

Reliance Jio recently introduced the JioTV Premium plans. There were four new plans introduced under the category - Rs 148, Rs 398, Rs 1198 and Rs 4498 plans. With the Rs 1198 plan now, customers are getting bonus data. The bonus data bundled with the plan is 18GB, which is offered in the form of three 6GB data vouchers. These vouchers are credited to the registered account of the user in the MyJio app. With the Rs 1198 plan, customers also get the JioTV Premium subscription which brings many major OTT (over-the-top) benefits for the customers. Let's take a look at the complete benefits of the plan.




Reliance Jio Rs 1198 Plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 1198 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. There's also 18GB of bonus data offered for the time being. The JioTV Premium subscription included with the plan brings - Prime Video Mobile, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, JioCinema Premium, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, DocuBay, EpicON, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Chaupal, Planet Marathi and Kanchha Lannka. JioTV and JioCloud are also included in the plan.

Disney+ Hotstar Mobile is only available for customers for three months whereas the Prime Video Mobile edition and the JioCinema Premium are available for 84 days. Content for Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video Mobile, and JioCinema Premium will be available for customers on their respective OTT platforms. As for the content of other OTT platforms, users can go to the JioTV app for that.

Also, the plan is available with the unlimited 5G data offer. Post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data, the speed for the users will drop to 64 Kbps. The Rs 1198 plan is only good for consumers who want access to all these OTT platforms with their mobile prepaid plan.

