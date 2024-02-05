Eutelsat Ceases Operations on 113 West A Satellite

Eutelsat Group has ceased operations on its EUTELSAT 113 West A satellite due to an anomaly, prompting mitigation efforts and financial considerations.

Highlights

  • Eutelsat discontinues operations on EUTELSAT 113 West A satellite following a January 31 anomaly.
  • Mitigation efforts aim to minimise customer disruptions and potential financial impacts.
  • Financial estimates indicate a EUR 3 million impact for FY 2024, with additional impacts projected for FY25-28.

Eutelsat Ceases Operations on 113 West A Satellite
Eutelsat Group, formed through the combination of Eutelsat and OneWeb, has confirmed that it has ceased operations on its EUTELSAT 113 West A satellite following an anomaly that occurred on January 31, 2024. Launched in 2006 and operating in an inclined orbit at the 113 degrees West position, this satellite provided coverage of the Americas in C- and Ku-bands, serving customers in video, data, and government services on 18 operational transponders, Eutelsat said.

Also Read: Eutelsat OneWeb to Deliver Connectivity Services Across Libya




EUTELSAT 113 West A satellite

Eutelsat stated that mitigation actions are underway to minimise the disruption to impacted customers, including the accelerated transfer to alternative capacity on satellites located at the 115 degrees and 117 degrees West positions.

Additionally, Eutelsat teams are reportedly deploying efforts to mitigate the potential adverse consequences on orbital safety, with the company reaffirming its commitment to a safe and sustainable space environment.

Mitigation Measures and Financial Impact

Eutelsat emphasised that the satellite, approaching its end-of-life, is no longer part of the In Orbit Insurance policy. The financial impact of the satellite's end-of-life status is estimated to be approximately EUR 3 million for the fiscal year 2024, with further impacts of EUR 5-6 million per annum expected for the period of FY25-28. However, Eutelsat has clarified that these impacts will not alter its financial objectives for the fiscal year 2024.

Also Read: Skylo Launches Direct-To-Device Service in US and Canada

Eutelsat Group was formed through the combination of Eutelsat and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 36 geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites.

