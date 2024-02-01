Skylo Launches Direct-To-Device Service in US and Canada

Skylo Technologies introduces satellite connectivity for users outside cellular network range in the United States and Canada, following partnerships with Viasat and Ligado.

Highlights

  • Skylo's satellite network service now available in contiguous USA and Canada.
  • Users can access satellite connectivity on compatible devices.
  • Collaboration with Viasat and Ligado enhances network coverage and reach.

Skylo Technologies, a non-terrestrial network (NTN) communications provider, has announced the official launch and availability of its satellite network service across the contiguous United States and Canada. Skylo users, on any compatible device, will be able to use satellite connectivity when they are outside the range of a cellular network, Skylo said. This rollout follows Skylo's earlier announcement of partnerships with Viasat and Ligado for the North American market, as reported by TelecomTalk in March 2023.

Also Read: Viasat, Ligado and Skylo Ink Deal to Offer Direct to Device Services




Seamless Connectivity Beyond Cellular Range

"As we launch Skylo's service across the United States and Canada, we are excited to provide seamless, inclusive connectivity that every American and Canadian family and business can take advantage of," said Skylo.

The NTN solution, based on 3GPP Release-17 standards, utilises Skylo's own Radio Access Network (RAN) for 'direct-to-device' NTN services and leverages existing satellites and spectrum from providers. As carriers integrate with Skylo, their users' devices can roam onto satellite networks, eliminating the need to physically switch from cellular to satellite. Users can now send text messages as they usually do while connected via Skylo.

Also Read: Telus, TerreStar, and Skylo Successfully Trial Satellite Connectivity for Smartphones, IoT Devices

Partner Collaborations and Network Expansion

Additionally, Skylo said it has partnered with a range of partners, including all major global chipset companies and module makers, to eliminate the need for hardware changes. Skylo also certifies mainstream 5G modems now leveraging the Rel-17 NB-NTN waveform. Device manufacturers can certify their devices on Skylo's network via the Skylo Certification Program.

"Skylo's network is capable of serving billions of devices across fully licensed, globally harmonised satellite spectrum dedicated for direct-to-device services, with ample global capacity for smartphones, cars, and IoT devices. This results in Skylo being the most affordable and scalable NTN service provider to support the world's largest OEMs and carriers," Skylo said.

Also Read: Viasat and Skylo Launch First Global Direct-to-Device Network

The service is offered through Skylo's partner carriers and managed network operators as an additional service to existing plans for a single bill. California-based Skylo Technologies offers services that allow smartphones and IoT cellular devices to connect directly over existing satellites.

